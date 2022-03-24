Boxing Live Streaming | How to Watch Lopez vs Demarco for Free

Deborah Lopez will square off with Tamara Demarco with the former looking to retain the WBO flyweight belt around her waist.

Debora Lopez and Tamara Demarco will face ten rounds this Saturday at the Sports Complex of Club Atletico in Luis Guillon, Buenos Aires.

Lopez, with a record of one draw and 20 wins with one of them via knockout, is the favorite for this bout. This is going to be her second title defense. In the first defense back in December 2019, she defeated Venezuelan Niorkis Carreno in a unanimous decision.

Her adversary for this Saturday Demarco, lost to Evelin Bermudez from Santa Fe last July for the world lightweight title.

Lopez vs Demarco schedule

Lopez v Demarco will happen on March 26, 2022.