Boxing Live Streaming | How to Watch Hughes vs Walsh for Free

Maxi Hughes takes on Ryan Walsh for the IBO World Lightweight title in Leeds on March 26.

Maxi Hughes has been in the game for eleven years now. In his last fight, he faced Jovanni Straffon which he won by a unanimous decision. With a record of 24 wins and five losses, Hughes enters the bout as a moderate favorite.

Ryan Walsh has been in the game for around 14 years. In his last bout, he defeated Ronnie Clark by points.

The bout appears to be a very evenly matched contest but perhaps it is Hughes who may have the slight edge.

Hughes vs Walsh schedule

Hughes vs Walsh will begin on Saturday, March 26 at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.