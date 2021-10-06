British WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury takes on Deontay Wilder in the final fight of their historic trilogy on Saturday, and our expert has a couple of boxing betting tips for the bout.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III

WBC heavyweight championship bout

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Main event scheduled for approx 04:00 BST

BT Sports Box Office

Boxing Betting Odds: Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder:

As always, Betfred has boxing betting odds for just about every outcome imaginable for the Fury vs Wilder bout this Saturday night. We’ve included a select list below but head over to Betfred for the complete odds.

Line Fury Odds Wilder Odds To win 4/11 9/4 To win by KO/TKO 10/11 11/4 To win on points 29/10 20/1 Draw 20/1 20/1 Round 7 KO 14/1 25/1 Round 12 KO 28/1 66/1

1. Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder Betting Tips – Fury to win via judges decision (29/10)

This upcoming Saturday will be the third time Tyson Fury has met Deontay Wilder for the WBC crown. In the previous two contests, it’s fair to say that the Manchester-born fighter has been dominant overall.

The first bout took place back in 2018. Fury had controlled the entirety of the fight, many fans had him up 8-3 going into the final round. But Deontay Wilder always had a puncher’s chance and the American proved it when he caught Fury with a stinging hook in the final moments, sending him to the canvas. The British champion was fortunate to return to his feet to beat the ref’s count, but this moment seemed to sway the scorecards dramatically and the bout was deemed a tie.

Fury certainly had the better of the second contest, too. Most had the champion up 6-1 heading into round seven, which is when Wilder’s corner decided to throw the towel in on behalf of their beaten fighter.

Based on what we’ve seen in his training videos, expect to see a much sharper Wilder in this third contest. The American looks to be in the best shape of his career; he’s moving well, and he knows another defeat to Fury will spell the end of his WBC title charge – the Bronze Bomber won’t get another opportunity.

As such, we think Fury to win but Wilder to take it all the way to the judges’ scorecards, which is what so nearly happened in the first fight, is a good bet, especially at 29/10.

2. Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III Betting Tips: Fury to win bout by any method (4/11)

As mentioned in the previous segment, Fury has dominated the two previous fights between these two boxing legends.

In Fury vs Wilder 1, Fury connected with 84 of 327 punches thrown; compared to Wilder, who landed 71 of 430 thrown, meaning the Brit connected more regularly and more accurately. Fury out-landed Wilder in nine of the 12 rounds and was en route to a win before getting caught in the final moments.

Fury was even more dominant in the second fight: after both men kept things close in the opening exchanges, Fury pulled away in rounds 3-7, outlanding his American opponent by 135 significant strikes to 54 by the time Wilder’s corner threw the towel in.

Based on what we’ve seen before, a 10/11 wager on Fury to win by any means is certainly the safest bet for the fight.

