Betting

Bovada Usyk vs Dubois Betting Offer: Get $750 In Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois Free Bets

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois Boxing 2
Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois Boxing 2

With the Bovada Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois betting offer, customers who sign up ahead of Saturday’s huge fight night can redeem up to $750 worth of Usyk vs Dubois free bets to use on a wide variety of markets.

$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

Bovada Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois Betting Offer — 75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750

The unified world heavyweight championships are on the line this weekend as Oleksandr Usyk defends his three world title belts against Britain’s Daniel Dubois. Those yet to register with Bovada can claim a 75% first deposit bonus all the way up to $750 ready for the mammoth Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois card from Poland.

That gives players a chance to claim a total of $750 in free bets for the Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois fight for bragging rights in the heavyweight division.

How To Claim Your Usyk vs Dubois Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with Bovada
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in Usyk vs Dubois free bets
Claim $750 Bovada Usyk vs Dubois Free Bet

RELATED: Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds 

Bovada Usyk vs Dubois Betting Offer: 75% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Free Bet)

Here’s how to place your first bet ahead of the Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois world heavyweight title fight on Saturday night with Bovada:

  • Find the ‘Boxing’ section
  • Click on the Usyk vs Dubois markets and choose your bet
  • Select your stake and place it

Terms And Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • Only applicable on first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

Why You Should Join Bovada For Usyk vs Dubois Betting

Bovada is home to thousands of odds on a whole host of sports, but for those looking to bet on boxing specifically, there is the chance to wager on traditional markets such as the method of victory and the moneyline winner, all the way down to fight specials such as the number of knockdowns and even a first-minute victor.

One of the most trusted sites for betting on boxing fights, Bovada has established itself as one of the leading online sportsbooks ahead of this huge Usyk vs Dubois world heavyweight title clash. Available to residents in the US from any state, Bovada accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto.

In addition to great odds, bonuses, and a wide variety of markets, there are a number of reasons why boxing fans in the US should sign up for an Bovada account.

Be sure to sign-up to Bovada for all of your Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois bets this weekend.

Key Reasons To Bet With Bovada:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

RELATED: Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois Round Betting Picks

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
Oleksandr Usyk Boxing 5
Betting

LATEST How To Bet On Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois In Canada | Canada Sports Betting Offers

Author image Paul Kelly  •  10s
Oleksandr Usyk Boxing 3
Betting
How To Bet On Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois In Mexico | Mexico Sports Betting Offers
Author image Paul Kelly  •  14s

Unified world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk fights for the first time in over a year as he defends his world title belts against Britain’s Daniel Dubois. Ahead of this compelling…

super mario
Betting
Betting Odds on Next Super Mario Voice After Charles Martinet: Will Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper or Dan Castellaneta Take Over?
Author image David Evans  •  14h

Dan Castellaneta leads the pack as the favorite to be the next voice of Mario at 30/1 with Bovada. Chris Pratt has a  2.5% likelihood of becoming Super Mario’s next…

Logan Paul Dillon Danis
Betting
Logan Paul Odds-On To Beat Dillion Danis By KO On KSI-Tommy Fury Undercard
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Aug 22 2023
rovell big cat boxing
Betting
Betting Odds on Darren Rovell vs. Big Cat Fight: Barstool Star an Underdog in Boxing Match to Settle Twitter Beef
Author image David Evans  •  Aug 15 2023
Eddie Hearn Anthony Joshua
Betting
MyBookie Joshua vs Helenius Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Aug 12 2023
Anthony Joshua 1
Betting
Bovada Joshua vs Helenius Betting Offer: Get $750 In Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Aug 12 2023
Arrow to top