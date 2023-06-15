Golf

Bovada US Open Betting Welcome Offer: Get $750 in Golf Free Bets

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Brooks Koepka Golf
Brooks Koepka Golf

With the Bovada US Open betting offer for golf fans, customers who sign up ahead of the third major of the year can redeem up to $750 worth of free bets to use on a wide variety of markets.

Join Bovada Now For 2023 US Open Betting

Bovada US Open Golf Betting Offer — 75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750

It’s the 123rd edition of the US Open golf major this week in California. The action gets going on Thursday June 15 and runs to Sunday June 18, when we’ll find out who the latest golfer will be to win this $20 million event.

Those yet to register with Bovada can claim a 75% first deposit bonus all the way up to $750 ready for the US Open golf action this week.

How To Claim US Open Golf Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with Bovada
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in free bets

Terms And Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • Only applicable on first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

ALSO SEE: PGA Tour & LIV Golf Merger: Rival Leagues End Feud By Joining Forces

How To Place a US Open Golf Bet at Bovada

Here’s how to place your first bet ahead of this week’s US Open golf at Los Angeles Country Club.

  • Find the ‘GOLF section
  • Click on the 2023 US Open markets and choose your bet
  • Select your stake and place it

Why You Should Join Bovada For US Open Golf Betting

Bovada is home to thousands of odds on a whole host of sports, but for those looking to bet on this week’s 2023 US Open golf specifically, there is the chance to wager on traditional markets such as the outright winner, plus lots of other associated US Open golf markets – like round leader, 2 and 3-ball betting, hole-in-one, nationality of the winner and much more.

Main Reasons To Bet With Bovada:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
Join Bovada Now For 2023 US Open Betting

When is the US Open 2023?

  • ⛳️  Event: 123rd U.S. Open
  • 📅  Date: Thursday June 15 till Sunday June 18
  • 🕛  Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time
  • 🏆  2022 Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick (-6)
  • 📺  TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN
  • 🏟  Venue: Los Angeles Country Club | LA, California, USA
  • 🎲  U.S. Open Championship Odds: Scheffler 15/2 | John Rahm 11/1 | McIlroy 12/1Koepka 12/1

US Open Golf Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 US Open odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

  • Scottie Scheffler 15/2
  • Jon Rahm 11/1
  • Rory McIlroy 12/1
  • Brooks Koepka 12/1
  • Patrick Cantlay 14/1
  • Viktor Hovland 16/1
  • Xander Schauffele 20/1
  • Collin Morikawa 25/1
  • Jordan Spieth 25/1
  • Cameron Smith 28/1
  • Matthew Fitzpatrick 28/1
  • Max Homa 28/1
  • Tony Finau 30/1
  • Dustin Johnson 35/1
  • Justin Thomas 35/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBookplus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBookplus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Golf

Latest news

View all
Tiger Woods Golf
Golf

LATEST Tiger Woods Net Worth & Career Earnings: Woods’ Is Officially A Billionaire

Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h
Justin Thomas Golf
Golf
Justin Thomas Net Worth & Career Earnings: ‘JT’ Worth Upward Of $50 Million
Author image Paul Kelly  •  3h

US Open week is here as one of the biggest tournament of the year kicks off today. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the…

Tony Finau Golf
Golf
Tony Finau Net Worth & Career Earnings: ‘Big Tone’ Surpassed $13 Million Net Worth Mark
Author image Paul Kelly  •  3h

The 123rd US Open gets underway today so here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of one of the most popular players on…

Jason Day Golf
Golf
Jason Day Net Worth & Career Earnings: Australian Golfer Boasts $55 Million Net Worth
Author image Paul Kelly  •  4h
Dustin Johnson Golf
Golf
Dustin Johnson Net Worth & Career Earnings: ‘DJ’ Boasts Incredible $100 Million Net Worth
Author image Paul Kelly  •  4h
Phil Mickelson Golf
Golf
Phil Mickelson Net Worth & Career Earnings: Three-Time Masters Champion Boasts $400 Million Net Worth
Author image Paul Kelly  •  4h
Cameron Smith Golf
Golf
Cameron Smith Net Worth & Career Earnings: Open Champion Boasts $50 Million Net Worth
Author image Paul Kelly  •  4h
Arrow to top