With the Bovada US Open betting offer for golf fans, customers who sign up ahead of the third major of the year can redeem up to $750 worth of free bets to use on a wide variety of markets.

Bovada US Open Golf Betting Offer — 75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750

It’s the 123rd edition of the US Open golf major this week in California. The action gets going on Thursday June 15 and runs to Sunday June 18, when we’ll find out who the latest golfer will be to win this $20 million event.

Those yet to register with Bovada can claim a 75% first deposit bonus all the way up to $750 ready for the US Open golf action this week.

How To Claim US Open Golf Betting Offer:

Click to register with Bovada Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus Receive $750 in free bets

Terms And Conditions:

Minimum $20 deposit required

Only applicable on first deposit

Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

How To Place a US Open Golf Bet at Bovada

Here’s how to place your first bet ahead of this week’s US Open golf at Los Angeles Country Club.

Find the ‘GOLF section

Click on the 2023 US Open markets and choose your bet

Select your stake and place it

Why You Should Join Bovada For US Open Golf Betting



Bovada is home to thousands of odds on a whole host of sports, but for those looking to bet on this week’s 2023 US Open golf specifically, there is the chance to wager on traditional markets such as the outright winner, plus lots of other associated US Open golf markets – like round leader, 2 and 3-ball betting, hole-in-one, nationality of the winner and much more.

Main Reasons To Bet With Bovada:

Better odds and more player props markets

Age restriction: 18 years old

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

When is the US Open 2023?

⛳️ Event: 123rd U.S. Open

123rd U.S. Open 📅 Date: Thursday June 15 till Sunday June 18

Thursday June 15 till Sunday June 18 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time

Approx. 9am local time 🏆 2022 Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick (-6)

Matt Fitzpatrick (-6) 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN



Sky Sports /ESPN 🏟 Venue: Los Angeles Country Club | LA, California, USA

Los Angeles Country Club | LA, California, USA 🎲 U.S. Open Championship Odds: Scheffler 15/2 | John Rahm 11/1 | McIlroy 12/1 | Koepka 12/1

US Open Golf Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 US Open odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Scottie Scheffler 15/2

Jon Rahm 11/1

Rory McIlroy 12/1

Brooks Koepka 12/1

Patrick Cantlay 14/1

Viktor Hovland 16/1

Xander Schauffele 20/1

Collin Morikawa 25/1

Jordan Spieth 25/1

Cameron Smith 28/1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 28/1

Max Homa 28/1

Tony Finau 30/1

Dustin Johnson 35/1

Justin Thomas 35/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

