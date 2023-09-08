Betting

Bovada UFC 293 Betting Offer: Get $750 In UFC 293 Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Free Bets

Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
3 min read
UFC 293 Adesanya vs Strickland 1
UFC 293 Adesanya vs Strickland 1

With the Bovada UFC 293 betting offer, customers who sign up ahead of Saturday’s huge UFC Middleweight Title fight between the champion, Israel Adesanya, and the challenger, Sean Strickland, can redeem up to $750 worth of UFC 293 free bets to use on a wide variety of markets.

$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

Bovada UFC 293 Betting Offer — 75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750

One of the most hotly-anticipated UFC cards of the year goes down in Sydney, Australia this weekend for the UFC Middleweight Title. Those yet to register with Bovada can claim a 75% first deposit bonus all the way up to $750 ready for the mammoth UFC 293 pay-per-view card from the Qudos Bank Arena.

That gives players a chance to claim a total of $750 in free bets for the Adesanya vs Strickland UFC title bout fight at UFC 293.

How To Claim Your UFC 293 Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with Bovada
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in UFC 293 free bets
Claim $750 Bovada UFC 293 Free Bet

RELATED: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Betting Picks: UFC 293 Predictions, Preview & Odds

Bovada UFC 293 Betting Offer: 75% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Free Bet)

Here’s how to place your first bet ahead of UFC 293 on Saturday night with Bovada:

  • Find the ‘UFC’ section
  • Click on the UFC 293 markets and choose your bet
  • Select your stake and place it

Terms And Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • Only applicable on first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

Why You Should Join Bovada For UFC 293 Betting

Bovada is home to thousands of odds on a whole host of sports, but for those looking to bet on the UFC specifically, there is the chance to wager on traditional markets such as the method of victory and the moneyline winner, all the way down to fight specials such as the number of knockdowns and even a first-minute victor.

One of the most trusted sites for betting on MMA fights, Bovada has established itself as one of the leading online sportsbooks ahead of UFC 293. Available to residents in the US from any state, Bovada accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto.

In addition to great odds, bonuses, and a wide variety of markets, there are a number of reasons why UFC fans in the US should sign up for an Bovada account.

Be sure to sign-up to Bovada for all of your UFC 293 bets this weekend.

Key Reasons To Bet With Bovada:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

RELATED: Israel Adesanya Net Worth & Career Earnings | Sean Strickland Net Worth & Career Earnings

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View all
