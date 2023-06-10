Betting

Bovada UFC 289 Betting Offer: Get $750 In UFC 289 Free Bets

Paul Kelly
UFC 289 Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana 2

With the Bovada UFC 289 betting offer, customers who sign up ahead of Saturday’s huge fight night can redeem up to $750 worth of UFC 289 free bets to use on a wide variety of markets.

Bovada UFC 289 Betting Offer — 75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750

One of the most hotly-anticipated UFC cards of the year goes down in Canada this weekend for the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title. Those yet to register with Bovada can claim a 75% first deposit bonus all the way up to $750 ready for the mammoth UFC 289 pay-per-view card from the Rogers Arena, Vancouver.

That gives players a chance to claim a total of $750 in free bets for the Nunes vs Aldana fight at UFC 289.

How To Claim Your UFC 289 Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with Bovada
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in UFC 289 free bets
Claim $750 Bovada UFC 289 Free Bet

Bovada UFC 289 Betting Offer: 75% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Free Bet)

Here’s how to place your first bet ahead of UFC 289 on Saturday night with Bovada:

  • Find the ‘UFC’ section
  • Click on the UFC 289 markets and choose your bet
  • Select your stake and place it

Terms And Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • Only applicable on first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

Why You Should Join Bovada For UFC 289 Betting

Bovada is home to thousands of odds on a whole host of sports, but for those looking to bet on the UFC specifically, there is the chance to wager on traditional markets such as the method of victory and the moneyline winner, all the way down to fight specials such as the number of knockdowns and even a first-minute victor.

One of the most trusted sites for betting on MMA fights, Bovada has established itself as one of the leading online sportsbooks ahead of UFC 289. Available to residents in the US from any state, Bovada accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto.

In addition to great odds, bonuses, and a wide variety of markets, there are a number of reasons why UFC fans in the US should sign up for an Bovada account.

Be sure to sign-up to Bovada for all of your UFC 289 bets this weekend.

Key Reasons To Bet With Bovada:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
