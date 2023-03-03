Site News

Bovada UFC 285 Betting Offer: Get $750 in UFC Free Bets

Joe Lyons
With the Bovada UFC 285 betting offer, customers who sign up ahead of Saturday’s exciting card in Nevada can redeem up to $750 worth of free bets to use on a wide variety of markets.

Bovada UFC 285 Betting Offer — 75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750

Jon Jones’ return to the octagon is right around the corner as Ciryl Gane awaits the two-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion and those yet to register with Bovada can claim a 75% first deposit bonus all the way up to $750 ready for UFC 285.

How To Claim UFC 285 Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with Bovada
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in free bets
Terms And Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • Only applicable on first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

How To Place a UFC Bet At Bovada

Here’s how to place your first bet ahead of UFC 285 on Saturday night:

  • Find the ‘UFC’ section
  • Click on the UFC 285 markets and choose your bet
  • Select your stake and place it

Why You Should Join Bovada For UFC 285

Bovada is home to thousands of odds on a whole host of sports, but for those looking to bet on the UFC specifically, there is the chance to wager on traditional markets such as the method of victory and the moneyline winner.

Key Reasons To Bet With Bovada:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto

