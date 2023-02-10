NFL

Bovada Super Bowl Offer: $750 in Free Bets for Eagles vs Chiefs

Gia Nguyen
Bovada Super Bowl Offer 750 in Free Bets for Eagles vs Chiefs

Super Bowl 2023 will kick off on Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs meet in Arizona and Bovada is giving away $750 in free bets for the big game.

Bovada Super Bowl Betting Offer — 75% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750

It’s never been easier to bet on the Super Bowl at Bovada.

NFL fans can sign up to Bovada and receive a Super Bowl betting offer worth up to $750 in free bets for the Chiefs vs Eagles game.

How To Claim Your Super Bowl Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with Bovada
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in free Super Bowl bets
Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • 75% bonus can be claimed on the first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

How To Place A Super Bowl Bet At Bovada

After logging into your Bovada account, you can start placing your Super Bowl bets right away.

Here’s how to place your first bet on Super Bowl Sunday:

  • Find the ‘American Football’ section
  • Click on the Super Bowl markets and make a selection
  • Place your Super Bowl bet

Why You Should Join Bovada For The Super Bowl

Known for having the most Super Bowl props, Bovada has become one of the most trusted sportsbooks for betting on NFL games. Not only does Bovada have more props than any other sportsbook, but it also accepts custom bets, letting NFL fans bet on virtually anything during the Super Bowl.

The offshore sportsbook also makes it easy for users to fund their sports betting account by accepting a wide variety of payment options, including credit cards, crypto, and more.

With fast payout times and superior customer support, there’s more than one reason to sign up to Bovada.

Key Reasons to Bet with Bovada:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
Arrow to top