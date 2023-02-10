NFL

Bovada Offers $750 in Free Bets For Super Bowl 2023

Gia Nguyen
The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 2023 at State Farm Stadium and Bovada is offering up to $750 in free bets for Sunday’s game.

Bovada Super Bowl Free Bets — 75% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750

Bovada makes it easy for anyone in the US to bet on the Super Bowl.

NFL fans can sign up to Bovada and receive up to $750 in free bets for the Chiefs vs Eagles game on Super Bowl Sunday.

How To Claim Your Super Bowl Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with Bovada
  2. Deposit $750 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in free Super Bowl bets
Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • 75% bonus can be claimed on first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

How To Place A Super Bowl Bet At Bovada

To place a bet on the Super Bowl, simply log into your Bovada account, navigate to the Eagles-Chiefs game, and make your selection.

Once you’ve made a selection, input the amount of your wager and place your bet.

Here’s how to place your first bet on Super Bowl Sunday:

  • Find the ‘American Football’ section
  • Click on the Super Bowl markets and make a selection
  • Place your Super Bowl bet

Why You Should Join Bovada For The Super Bowl

Bovada has more prop bets than any other sportsbook, making it one of the best sites to bet on NFL games.

Members can find a wide variety of game props, player props, and Super Bowl specials that they can’t find anywhere else. The offshore sportsbook also accepts custom bets, allowing NFL fans to bet on just about anything that they can think of during the Super Bowl.

Bovada supports a wide range of payment options, including credit cards, crypto, and more, making it easy for users to fund their accounts.

With fast payout times and top-notch customer support, there’s more than one reason to sign up to Bovada on Super Bowl Sunday.

Key Reasons to Bet with Bovada:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor at Sports Lens. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
