NFL

Bovada Super Bowl Betting Offer: Get $250 In NFL Free Bets For Chiefs vs 49ers Showdown

Andy Newton
Bovada is giving all new players a Super Bowl free bet of $250 and you can sign up below and start betting on the 49ers vs Chiefs today.

50% up to $250 Super Bowl Bonus

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Get Offer Now

How To Claim Your Bovada Super Bowl Betting Offer

  1. Join Bovada Here
  2. Deposit $500 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
  3. Get $250 in free bets for Super Bowl 58

Who Can Get The Bovada Super Bowl Betting Offer?

The Bovada Super Bowl free bet is available in ALL US states. Bovada has been an offshore sportsbook since 2011 so can offer the Super Bowl free bet in every US state.

That means if you are in a state that is yet to pass legislation on sports betting, you can still bet safely and securely with Bovada.

All you need to bet with Bovada is:

  • Be in a ANY US state
  • Have an email for sign up
  • Ability to deposit through crypto or traditional fiat currency

Why Join Bovada For Super Bowl Betting?

Bovada has a variety of offers, betting markets and deposit options which is why you should sign up and claim the Super Bowl free bet.

Trusted, Established & Prop Betting  – Bovada is also a trusted and fully reputable offshore US sportsbook – it sponsors many big sporting events, which means it can be 100% relied on.

Plus, it has 100s of Super Bowl markets to explore. Being offshore, it also supports popular Super Bowl prop bets, including the coin toss and National Anthem.

In fact, despite being based offshore, Bovada has been around longer than a lot of the traditional US sports books with millions of players having signed up already.

Super Bowl Moneyline Betting Odds

Bovada also regularly offers better odds than most regulated sportsbooks. For example, BetMGM has the 49ers as -130 favourites, while Bovada gives you better odds of -125.

This means if you wagered $100 on 49ers with BetMGM you could win $176.92. If you placed the same bet with Bovada you would win $180.

  • San Francisco 49ers @ -125
  • Kansas City Chiefs @ +115

Bet In ANY US State – Betting offshore is a huge perk for customers as it means Bovada does not have to follow any set gambling rules that might be in place in certain states. Like Texas or California, where betting is still restricted.

Multiple Deposit Options Supported – Bovada accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto – so, depending on your currency preferences there are many options. There are also fast payouts with Bovada, no winning bans, restrictions or maximum payouts.

Minimum Age Just 18 and No ID Checks – The final plus, is that you can join as young as 18 (normally 21 with US sportsbooks) and there are no KYC or ID checks on sign-up so there is no need to hand over your personal details.

Meaning you can go from sign-up to betting in no time at all.

The Bovada Sportsbook Plusses

  • Better odds and popular prop bet markets (coin toss/National Anthem)
  • $250 free bet with 50% deposit bonus
  • Age restriction: Just 18 years old+
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit or ID checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Many deposit options supported
  • Bet with crypto
  • Fast payouts
  • No maximum payouts
  • No bans on winners
50% up to $250 Super Bowl Bonus

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Get Offer Now

Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • Only applicable on first deposit (50% welcome bonus)
  • Maximum bonus is $250 ($500 deposit needed)
