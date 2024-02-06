NFL

Bovada Super Bowl Betting Offer: Get $250 In NFL Free Bets For Chiefs vs 49ers Showdown

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Bet On The Super Bowl In Arkansas
Bet On The Super Bowl In Arkansas

You can claim the Bovada Super Bowl betting offer that will reward new players with $250 in free bets which can then be used on the massive 49ers vs Chiefs NFL Championship showdown on Sunday. Let’s explain a bit more about this offer and the benefits on joining one of the best US offshore sportsbooks.

50% up to $250 Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

Bovada Super Bowl Betting Offer: $250 NFL Free Bets For 49ers vs Chiefs

Join BOVADA ahead of Super Bowl 58 and you can then claim their NFL betting offer that is a 50% deposit matched bonus up to $250.

Meaning you can deposit up to $500 and they will match it to 50% sports welcome offer, with a maximum free bet $250.

If you can’t deposit the full $500, then don’t worry as even a $100 first outlay will get you a $50 free bet to use on Super Bowl LVIII.

How To Claim Your Bovada Super Bowl Betting Offer

  1. Join Bovada Here
  2. Deposit $500 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
  3. Get $250 in free bets for Super Bowl 58
Claim $250 Super Bowl Free Bet

How To Claim and Use Your Bovada Super Bowl Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $250 Free Bet)

See below how to place your first bet with Bovada, which you can use on this Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Chiefs and 49ers.

  • Click on the ‘NFL’ section
  • Click on the NFL and Super Bowl markets, then pick your bet
  • Select your desired stake and place your NFL bet

Terms And Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • Only applicable on first deposit (50% welcome bonus)
  • Maximum bonus is $250 ($500 needed to get this)

Why Join Bovada For Super Bowl Betting?

Bovada 250 Sports Bonus

When joining Bovada this will not only release their 50% deposit bonus we’ve already mentioned, but it will also give NFL Super Bowl bettors a big choice on markets ahead of NFL’s biggest match of the season.

Trusted, Established & Prop Betting  – Bovada are also a trusted and fully regulated offshore US sportsbook – who sponsor many big sporting events, which means they can be 100% relied on.

Plus, they’ve got 100’s of Super Bowl markets to explore and being offshore they also support the popular Super Bowl prop bets. Including the coin toss and National Anthem.

In fact, despite being based offshore, Bovada have been around longer than a lot of the traditional US sportsbooks.

Super Bowl Moneyline Betting Odds

  • San Francisco 49ers @ -125
  • Kansas City Chiefs @ +115

Bet In ANY US State – Then, sticking with the ‘OFFSHORE’ tag, this is a huge perk for customers as it means Bovada DON’T have to follow any set gambling rules that might be in place in certain states. Like Texas or California, where betting is still restricted.

Multiple Deposit Options Supported – Bovada accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto – so, depending on your currency preferences there are many options. There are also fast payouts with Bovada, no winning bans or maximum payouts.

Minimum Age Just 18 and No ID Checks – The final plus, is that you can join as young as 18 (normally 21 with US sportsbooks) and there are no KYC or ID checks on sign-up so there is no need to hand over your personal details.

Meaning you can go from sign-up to betting in no time at all.

The Bovada Sportsbook Plusses

  • Better odds and popular prop bet markets (coin toss/National Anthem)
  • $250 free bet with 50% deposit bonus
  • Age restriction: Just 18 years old+
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit or ID checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Many deposit options supported
  • Bet with crypto
  • Fast payouts
  • No maximum payouts
  • No bans on winners
50% up to $250 Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
NFL

LATEST How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Wyoming – Wyoming Sports Betting

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 06 2024
Bet On The Super Bowl In Arkansas
NFL
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In West Virginia – West Virginia Sports Betting
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Feb 06 2024

The huge 49ers vs Chiefs NFL Championship match takes place on February 11, and we have created a guide on how you can bet on the Super Bowl in West…

travis kelce 012824
NFL
Super Bowl Odds: Will Travis Kelce Finish With The Most Receptions?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 06 2024

The Kansas City Chiefs don’t have the same high-powered offense that they have had in years past. They’ve had issues with their receiving group all season long, and the outlandish…

USATSI 22394978 168397130 lowres
NFL
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Washington – Washington Sports Betting
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 06 2024
Bet On The Super Bowl In Kentucky
NFL
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Virginia – Virginia Sports Betting
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Feb 06 2024
Bet On The Super Bowl In Rhode Island
NFL
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Rhode Island – Rhode Island Sports Betting
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 06 2024
rsz chiefs ravens football 6 1706564020
NFL
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Oregon – Oregon Sports Betting
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 06 2024
Arrow to top