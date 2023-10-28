Betting

Bovada Sportsbook Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Betting Offer: How To Claim $750 Free Bet In USA

Paul Kelly
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 2
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 2

With the Bovada Sportsbook Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou betting offer, you can claim up to $750 worth of bonuses to use on a wide variety of boxing markets in USA.

Bovada Sportsbook Fury vs Ngannou Betting Offer: 75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750

One of the most hotly-anticipated boxing cards of the year goes down in Saudi Arabia this weekend as Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou clash in their combat crossover event. Those yet to register with Bovada can claim a 75% first deposit bonus all the way up to $750 ready for the colossal Fury vs Ngannou pay-per-view card from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

That gives players a chance to claim a total of $750 in Fury vs Ngannou free bets for the ‘Battle Of The Baddest’ clash this weekend between the former UFC heavyweight champion and the multi-heavyweight world champion.

How To Claim Your Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with Bovada
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in Fury vs Ngannou free bets
Bovada Fury vs Ngannou Betting Offer: 75% Deposit Bonus ($750 Free Bet In USA)

Here’s how to place your first bet ahead of the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou ‘Battle Of The Baddest’ on Saturday night with Bovada:

  • Find the ‘Boxing’ section
  • Click on the Fury vs Ngannou markets and choose your bet
  • Select your stake and place it

Terms And Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • Only applicable on first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

Why Should You Join Bovada For Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Betting?

Bovada is home to thousands of odds on a whole host of sports, but for those looking to bet on boxing specifically, there is the chance to wager on traditional markets such as the method of victory and the moneyline winner, all the way down to fight specials such as the number of knockdowns and even a first-minute victor.

One of the most trusted sites for betting on boxing fights, Bovada has established itself as one of the leading online sportsbooks ahead of the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou contest. Available to residents in the US from any state, Bovada accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto.

Key Reasons To Bet With Bovada:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
  • No KYC or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
