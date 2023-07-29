Betting

Bovada Spence vs Crawford Betting Offer: Get $750 In Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Free Bets

Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
3 min read
With the Bovada Spence vs Crawford betting offer, customers who sign up ahead of Saturday’s huge fight night can redeem up to $750 worth of Spence vs Crawford free bets to use on a wide variety of markets.

Bovada Spence vs Crawford Betting Offer — 75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750

One of the most hotly-anticipated fights in recent years goes down in Las Vegas, Nevada this weekend for the undisputed welterweight championship of the world. Those yet to register with Bovada can claim a 75% first deposit bonus all the way up to $750 ready for the mammoth Spence vs Crawford pay-per-view card from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

That gives players a chance to claim a total of $750 in free bets for the Spence vs Crawford fight for undisputed status in the welterweight division.

How To Claim Your Spence vs Crawford Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with Bovada
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in Spence vs Crawford free bets
RELATED: Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

Bovada Spence vs Crawford Betting Offer: 75% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Free Bet)

Here’s how to place your first bet ahead of Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford on Saturday night with Bovada:

  • Find the ‘Boxing’ section
  • Click on the Spence vs Crawford markets and choose your bet
  • Select your stake and place it

Terms And Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • Only applicable on first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

Why You Should Join Bovada For Spence vs Crawford Betting

Bovada is home to thousands of odds on a whole host of sports, but for those looking to bet on boxing specifically, there is the chance to wager on traditional markets such as the method of victory and the moneyline winner, all the way down to fight specials such as the number of knockdowns and even a first-minute victor.

One of the most trusted sites for betting on boxing fights, Bovada has established itself as one of the leading online sportsbooks ahead of this huge Spence vs Crawford undisputed welterweight clash. Available to residents in the US from any state, Bovada accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto.

In addition to great odds, bonuses, and a wide variety of markets, there are a number of reasons why boxing fans in the US should sign up for an Bovada account.

Be sure to sign-up to Bovada for all of your Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford bets this weekend.

Key Reasons To Bet With Bovada:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
RELATED: Errol Spence Jr Net Worth & Career Earnings | Terence Crawford Net Worth & Career Earnings

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
