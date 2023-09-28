Sign-up with Bovada and claim their Ryder Cup betting offer that will land you a ‘hole-in-one’ $750 in golf free bets for this week’s huge event in Italy. You can also use the offshore sportsbook Bovada to bet in ANY US State – let’s show you how to ‘tee-off’.



Bovada Ryder Cup Betting Offer — 75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750

When getting an account with Bovada you can claim a 75% first deposit bonus up to $750 in free bets ready for this week’s Ryder Cup golf action – the best team event in the sport.

How To Claim Your Ryder Cup Betting Offer:

Click to register with Bovada Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus Receive $750 in Ryder Cup free bets

Bovada Ryder Cup Betting Offer: 75% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Free Bet)

Here’s how to place your first bet on the 2023 Ryder Cup action with Bovada – which tees-off on Friday and will run through till Sunday and the popular ‘singles’ day.

Find the ‘Golf’ section

Click on the Ryder Cup markets and choose your bet

Select your stake and place your bet

Terms And Conditions:

Minimum $20 deposit required

Only applicable on first deposit

Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

2023 Ryder Cup Information



⛳ Golf Event: 2023 Ryder Cup

2023 Ryder Cup 📅 Date: Friday 29th September – Sunday 1st October 2023

Friday 29th September – Sunday 1st October 2023 🕛 Time: Approx. 6:35AM (local time)

Approx. 6:35AM (local time) 📺 TV Channel: UK: Sky Sports Golf

UK: Sky Sports Golf 🏟 Venue: Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy

Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy 🎲 Odds: USA +115 | Europe +110 | Tie +1100

Why Join Bovada For Ryder Cup Betting?

The Bovada US sportsbook is the place to go for hundreds of betting odds on a whole host of sports – including golf and this week’s Ryder Cup. There is the chance to place a wager on the Ryder Cup moneyline, top points scorers, correct score and much more from ANY state in the US.

Bovada are one of the most trusted sites for betting on golf and have established itself as a leading online sportsbooks for golf betting, so joining them for the 44th Ryder Cup is a no-brainer.

They are available to residents in the US from any state, Bovada accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto.

As well as top golf odds, bonuses, and a wide variety of markets, there are a number of reasons why golf betting fans in the US should sign up for an Bovada account ahead of this week’s 44th Ryder Cup in Italy.

See the latest Ryder Cup news and golf picks here.

US Hope To Defend Their Ryder Cup Crown

The USA are the current holders of the Ryder Cup after winning in 2021 at Whistling Straits and overall, the US team hold a 27-14 lead (2 ties) in the series.

However, the European side have won 7 of the last 10 Ryder Cups and have a top record when playing on home soil – winning the last 6, with the last US win outside America coming in 1993 at the Belfry.

Can the US captain, Zach Johnson stop the rot and be the first winning US side in Europe for 30 years?

Bet – To Lift The Cup Money Line Play USA

+115 TIE

+1100 EUROPE

+100

Note: Odds are subject to change

Bovada Positives



Better odds and more player props markets

$750 free bet with 75% deposit bonus

Age restriction: 18 years old+

Bet in ANY US state with Bovada

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto