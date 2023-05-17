With the Bovada Preakness Stakes betting welcome offer for horse racing bettors, customers who sign up ahead of the second of the US Triple Crown races of the year can redeem up to $750 worth of free bets to use on Saturday’s Pimlico race.
Can Kentucky Derby winner Mage keep his Triple Crown dreams alive?
Bovada Preakness Stakes Betting Welcome Offer — 75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750
It’s the 148th edition of the Preakness Stakes this weekend as 8 horses will do battle to try and latest renewal of the ‘Run for the Black-Eyed Susans’
Those yet to register with Bovada can claim a 75% first deposit bonus all the way up to $750 ready for the horse racing action on Saturday.
How To Claim Preakness Stakes Betting Welcome Offer:
- Click to register with Bovada
- Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
- Receive $750 in free bets
Terms And Conditions:
- Minimum $20 deposit required
- Only applicable on first deposit
- Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit
ALSO SEE: Mage Preakness Stakes Odds 2023: Kentucky Derby Winner The Pimlico Favorite
How To Place a Preakness Stakes Bet at Bovada
Here’s how to place your first bet ahead of the 2023 Preakness Stakes.
- Find the ‘HORSE RACING’ section
- Click on the 2023 Preakness Stakes markets and choose your bet
- Select your stake and place it
Why You Should Join Bovada For 2023 Preakness Stakes Betting
Bovada is home to thousands of odds on a whole host of sports, but for those looking to bet on this weekend’s Preakness Stakes specifically, there is the chance to wager on traditional markets, plus other horse racing betting options like win, place and show, trifecta and exacta bets.
When is the Preakness Stakes 2023?
The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be run on Saturday May 20 at Pimlico racetrack.
📅Time/Date: 5:45pm (ET), Saturday May 20, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Pimlico, Baltimore, Maryland
💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $900,000
📺 TV: NBC and Peacock
🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage 8/5 | First Mission 5/2 | National Treasure 4/1
Main Reasons To Bet With Bovada:
- Better odds and more player props markets
- Age restriction: 18 years old
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- No taxes on winnings
- Bet with crypto
ALSO SEE: 2023 Preakness Stakes Trends: Key Stats To Help Find The Pimlico Winner
Preakness Stakes Betting Odds
See the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US. With 8 runners now confirmed you can also click on them to find their Preakness Stakes post positions and jockeys.
- Mage 8/5
- First Mission 5/2
- National Treasure 4/1
- Blazing Sevens 6/1
- Red Route One 10/1
- Perform 15/1
- Coffeewithchris 20/1
- Chase The Chaos 50/1
Note: Others on request and odds subject to change
