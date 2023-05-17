Horse Racing

Bovada Preakness Stakes Betting Welcome Offer: Get $750 in Horse Racing Free Bets

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
preakness stakes 2
preakness stakes 2

With the Bovada Preakness Stakes betting welcome offer for horse racing bettors, customers who sign up ahead of the second of the US Triple Crown races of the year can redeem up to $750 worth of free bets to use on Saturday’s Pimlico race.

Can Kentucky Derby winner Mage keep his Triple Crown dreams alive?

$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

Bovada Preakness Stakes Betting Welcome Offer — 75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750

It’s the 148th edition of the Preakness Stakes this weekend as 8 horses will do battle to try and latest renewal of the ‘Run for the Black-Eyed Susans’

Those yet to register with Bovada can claim a 75% first deposit bonus all the way up to $750 ready for the horse racing action on Saturday.

How To Claim Preakness Stakes Betting Welcome Offer:

  1. Click to register with Bovada
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in free bets

Terms And Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • Only applicable on first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

ALSO SEE: Mage Preakness Stakes Odds 2023: Kentucky Derby Winner The Pimlico Favorite

How To Place a Preakness Stakes Bet at Bovada

Here’s how to place your first bet ahead of the 2023 Preakness Stakes.

  • Find the ‘HORSE RACING’ section
  • Click on the 2023 Preakness Stakes markets and choose your bet
  • Select your stake and place it

Why You Should Join Bovada For 2023 Preakness Stakes Betting

Bovada is home to thousands of odds on a whole host of sports, but for those looking to bet on this weekend’s Preakness Stakes specifically, there is the chance to wager on traditional markets, plus other horse racing betting options like win, place and show, trifecta and exacta bets.

When is the Preakness Stakes 2023?

The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be run on Saturday May 20 at Pimlico racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 5:45pm (ET), Saturday May 20, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Pimlico, Baltimore, Maryland
💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $900,000
📺 TV: NBC and Peacock
🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage 8/5 | First Mission 5/2 | National Treasure 4/1

Main Reasons To Bet With Bovada:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

ALSO SEE: 2023 Preakness Stakes Trends: Key Stats To Help Find The Pimlico Winner

Preakness Stakes Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US. With 8 runners now confirmed you can also click on them to find their Preakness Stakes post positions and jockeys.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

Horse Racing Related Content

Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Horse Racing

Latest news

View all
preakness stakes 2
Horse Racing

LATEST Bovada Preakness Stakes Betting Welcome Offer: Get $750 in Horse Racing Free Bets

Author image Andy Newton  •  9min
preakness stakes simplification
Horse Racing
BetNow Preakness Stakes Betting Offer: $300 In Horse Racing Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  13min

The BetNow Preakness Stakes betting offer will give you $300 in horse free bets. These free bets are then on offer to use ahead of the 148th running of “The…

JOCKEY JOSE SANTOS CELEBRATES AFTER WINNING PREAKNESS STAKES
Horse Racing
BetUS Preakness Stakes Betting Offer: $2500 In Horse Racing Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h

There is a BetUS Preakness Stakes betting offer that can land horse racing bettors up to $2500 in free bets ahead of this weekend’s second US Triple Crown race at…

preakness stakes 2
Horse Racing
MyBookie Preakness Stakes Free Bets: $1000 Betting Offer For Horse Racing
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h
preakness stakes new
Horse Racing
Everygame Preakness Stakes Free Bets: Claim $750 In Betting Offers
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h
preakness stakes
Horse Racing
BetOnline Preakness Stakes Betting Offer: $1000 In Horse Racing Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h
horse usa
Horse Racing
How to Bet On the Preakness Stakes in ANY US State | USA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h
Arrow to top