With the Bovada PGA Championship betting offer for golf fans, customers who sign up ahead of the second major of the year can redeem up to $750 worth of free bets to use on a wide variety of markets.
Can last year’s winner – Justin Thomas – defend his title?
Bovada PGA Championship Golf Betting Offer — 75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750
It’s the 105th edition of the PGA Championship golf major this week. The action gets going on Thursday May 18 and runs to Sunday May 22, when we’ll find out who the latest golfer will be to win this ‘Pros Only’ major.
Those yet to register with Bovada can claim a 75% first deposit bonus all the way up to $750 ready for the PGA Championship golf action this week.
How To Claim PGA Championship Golf Betting Offer:
- Click to register with Bovada
- Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
- Receive $750 in free bets
Terms And Conditions:
- Minimum $20 deposit required
- Only applicable on first deposit
- Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit
How To Place a PGA Championsship Golf Bet at Bovada
Here’s how to place your first bet ahead of this week’s PGA Championship golf at Oak Hill Country Club.
- Find the ‘GOLF section
- Click on the 2023 PGA Championship markets and choose your bet
- Select your stake and place it
Why You Should Join Bovada For PGA Championship Golf Betting
Bovada is home to thousands of odds on a whole host of sports, but for those looking to bet on this week’s 2023 PGA Championsship golf specifically, there is the chance to wager on traditional markets such as the outright winner, plus lots of other associated PGA Championship golf markets – like round leader, 2 and 3-ball betting, hole-in-one, nationality of the winner and much more.
Main Reasons To Bet With Bovada:
- Better odds and more player props markets
- Age restriction: 18 years old
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- No taxes on winnings
- Bet with crypto
When is the PGA Championship 2023?
- ⛳️ Event: 105th PGA Championship
- 📅 Date: Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22
- 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time
- 🏆 2022 Winner: Justin Thomas (-5)
- 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN
- 🏟 Venue: Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA
- 🎲 PGA Championship Odds: Rahm +800 | Scheffler +800 | McIlroy +1100
2023 PGA Championship Odds For The Main Golfers
- Rory McIlroy: Northern Irish two-time PGA winner is third in the betting
- Jon Rahm: Big-hitting recent 2023 Masters winner one of the favorites
- Jordan Spieth: Can US star break his PGA major duck?
- Scottie Scheffler: Leading fancy for first PGA Championship win
- Justin Thomas: Two-time winner is back at his best major
- Cameron Smith: Controversial LIV golfer to ruffle some feathers
- Patrick Cantlay: Can world number 4 win his first major?
- Xander Schauffele: World number 5 looking for first major
- Collin Morikawa: 2020 PGA Championship winner returns
- Brooks Koepka: Back-to-back PGA winner in 2018 and 2019
- Dustin Johnson: Two-time Major winner looking for first PGA win
- Tony Finau: Fan favorite looking to win first major championship
- Jason Day: Former world number one won this in 2015
PGA Championship Betting Odds
See the latest 2023 PGA Championship odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.
- Jon Rahm + 800
- Scottie Scheffler + 800
- Rory McIlroy +1100
- Brooks Koepka +2000
- Xander Schauffele +2000
- Patrick Cantlay +2000
- Dustin Johnson +2000
- Justin Thomas +2200
- Jason Day + 2500
- Cameron Smith +2800
- Tony Finau +2800
- Collin Morikawa +3000
- Cameron Young +3000
- Viktor Hovland +3000
- Jordan Spieth +3000
- Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000
Note: Others on request and odds subject to change
