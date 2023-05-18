With the Bovada PGA Championship betting offer for golf fans, customers who sign up ahead of the second major of the year can redeem up to $750 worth of free bets to use on a wide variety of markets.



Can last year’s winner – Justin Thomas – defend his title?

Bovada PGA Championship Golf Betting Offer — 75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750

It’s the 105th edition of the PGA Championship golf major this week. The action gets going on Thursday May 18 and runs to Sunday May 22, when we’ll find out who the latest golfer will be to win this ‘Pros Only’ major.

Those yet to register with Bovada can claim a 75% first deposit bonus all the way up to $750 ready for the PGA Championship golf action this week.

How To Claim PGA Championship Golf Betting Offer:

Click to register with Bovada Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus Receive $750 in free bets

Terms And Conditions:

Minimum $20 deposit required

Only applicable on first deposit

Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

How To Place a PGA Championsship Golf Bet at Bovada

Here’s how to place your first bet ahead of this week’s PGA Championship golf at Oak Hill Country Club.

Find the ‘GOLF section

Click on the 2023 PGA Championship markets and choose your bet

Select your stake and place it

Why You Should Join Bovada For PGA Championship Golf Betting



Bovada is home to thousands of odds on a whole host of sports, but for those looking to bet on this week’s 2023 PGA Championsship golf specifically, there is the chance to wager on traditional markets such as the outright winner, plus lots of other associated PGA Championship golf markets – like round leader, 2 and 3-ball betting, hole-in-one, nationality of the winner and much more.

Main Reasons To Bet With Bovada:

Better odds and more player props markets

Age restriction: 18 years old

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

When is the PGA Championship 2023?

⛳️ Event: 105th PGA Championship

105th PGA Championship 📅 Date: Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22

Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time

Approx. 9am local time 🏆 2022 Winner: Justin Thomas (-5)

Justin Thomas (-5) 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN



Sky Sports /ESPN 🏟 Venue: Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA

Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA 🎲 PGA Championship Odds: Rahm +800 | Scheffler +800 | McIlroy +1100

2023 PGA Championship Odds For The Main Golfers

PGA Championship Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 PGA Championship odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Jon Rahm + 800

Scottie Scheffler + 800

Rory McIlroy +1100

Brooks Koepka +2000

Xander Schauffele +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Dustin Johnson +2000

Justin Thomas +2200

Jason Day + 2500

Cameron Smith +2800

Tony Finau +2800

Collin Morikawa +3000

Cameron Young +3000

Viktor Hovland +3000

Jordan Spieth +3000

Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

