Golf

Bovada PGA Championship Betting Welcome Offer: Get $750 in Golf Free Bets

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter
Sports Editor
4 min read
pga golf
pga golf

With the Bovada PGA Championship betting offer for golf fans, customers who sign up ahead of the second major of the year can redeem up to $750 worth of free bets to use on a wide variety of markets.

Can last year’s winner – Justin Thomas – defend his title?

Join Bovada Now For 2023 PGA Championship Betting

Bovada PGA Championship Golf Betting Offer — 75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750

It’s the 105th edition of the PGA Championship golf major this week. The action gets going on Thursday May 18 and runs to Sunday May 22, when we’ll find out who the latest golfer will be to win this ‘Pros Only’ major.

Those yet to register with Bovada can claim a 75% first deposit bonus all the way up to $750 ready for the PGA Championship golf action this week.

How To Claim PGA Championship Golf Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with Bovada
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in free bets

Terms And Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • Only applicable on first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

ALSO SEE: PGA Championship Free Bets: Claim Up To $5,550 In Golf Betting Offers

How To Place a PGA Championsship Golf Bet at Bovada

Here’s how to place your first bet ahead of this week’s PGA Championship golf at Oak Hill Country Club.

  • Find the ‘GOLF section
  • Click on the 2023 PGA Championship markets and choose your bet
  • Select your stake and place it

Why You Should Join Bovada For PGA Championship Golf Betting

Bovada is home to thousands of odds on a whole host of sports, but for those looking to bet on this week’s 2023 PGA Championsship golf specifically, there is the chance to wager on traditional markets such as the outright winner, plus lots of other associated PGA Championship golf markets – like round leader, 2 and 3-ball betting, hole-in-one, nationality of the winner and much more.

Main Reasons To Bet With Bovada:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
Join Bovada Now For 2023 PGA Championship Betting

When is the PGA Championship 2023?

  • ⛳️  Event: 105th PGA Championship
  • 📅  Date: Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22
  • 🕛  Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time
  • 🏆  2022 Winner: Justin Thomas (-5)
  • 📺  TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN
  • 🏟  Venue: Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA
  • 🎲  PGA Championship Odds: Rahm +800 | Scheffler +800 | McIlroy +1100

2023 PGA Championship Odds For The Main Golfers

PGA Championship Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 PGA Championship odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

  • Jon Rahm + 800
  • Scottie Scheffler + 800
  • Rory McIlroy +1100
  • Brooks Koepka +2000
  • Xander Schauffele +2000
  • Patrick Cantlay +2000
  • Dustin Johnson +2000
  • Justin Thomas +2200
  • Jason Day + 2500
  • Cameron Smith +2800
  • Tony Finau +2800
  • Collin Morikawa +3000
  • Cameron Young +3000
  • Viktor Hovland +3000
  • Jordan Spieth +3000
  • Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Golf

Latest news

View all
Jon Rahm Golf
Golf

LATEST Jon Rahm Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: $20 Million Net Worth For Spanish Golf Star

Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 15 2023
Scottie Scheffler Equipment
Golf
Scottie Scheffler Equipment: What Golf Clubs Does 2022 Masters Champion Use?
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  May 15 2023

Scottie Scheffler is back in major action this week, and will hold high hopes of continuing a special run of form that saw him claim one the biggest prize on…

kelley cahill jon rahm masters win
Golf
LOOK: Jon Rahm and Wife Kelley Cahill Celebrate His 2023 Masters Win
Author image David Evans  •  Apr 10 2023

In a thrilling weekend showdown at Augusta National, Jon Rahm emerged victorious, securing his first Masters title. Rahm chased down Brooks Koepka, who held a four-shot lead before the weather-affected…

rsz brooks koepka smirk masters thursday 2023
Golf
Brooks Koepka On Track To Win First Masters Of Career
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 9 2023
liv golf - brooks koepka
Golf
Brooks Koepka Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Four-Time Major Winner Looking For First Green Jacket
Author image Andy Newton  •  May 15 2023
jason day golf - john deere classic
Golf
Jason Day Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Former World No.1 Eyes Second Major Championship At Augusta
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Apr 8 2023
rocket mortgage classic - collin morikawa golf
Golf
Collin Morikawa Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Two-Time Major Winner Eyes First Green Jacket
Author image Andy Newton  •  Apr 8 2023
Arrow to top