Betting

Bovada Paul vs Diaz Betting Offer: Get $750 In Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Boxing Free Bets

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Jake Paul Boxing vs Tommy Fury
Jake Paul Boxing vs Tommy Fury

With the Bovada Paul vs Diaz betting offer, customers who sign up ahead of Saturday’s huge fight night can redeem up to $750 worth of Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz free bets to use on a wide variety of markets.

$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

Bovada Paul vs Diaz Betting Offer — 75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750

One of the most hotly-anticipated fights in recent years goes down in Dallas, Texas this weekend for the undisputed welterweight championship of the world. Those yet to register with Bovada can claim a 75% first deposit bonus all the way up to $750 ready for the mammoth Paul vs Diaz pay-per-view card from the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas.

That gives players a chance to claim a total of $750 in free bets for the Paul vs Diaz fight for bragging rights at a 185-pound catchweight cruiserweight clash.

How To Claim Your Paul vs Diaz Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with Bovada
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in Paul vs Diaz free bets
Claim $750 Bovada Paul vs Diaz Free Bet

RELATED: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

Bovada Paul vs Diaz Betting Offer: 75% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Free Bet)

Here’s how to place your first bet ahead of Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz on Saturday night with Bovada:

  • Find the ‘Boxing’ section
  • Click on the Paul vs Diaz markets and choose your bet
  • Select your stake and place it

Terms And Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • Only applicable on first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

Why You Should Join Bovada For Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Betting

Bovada is home to thousands of odds on a whole host of sports, but for those looking to bet on boxing specifically, there is the chance to wager on traditional markets such as the method of victory and the moneyline winner, all the way down to fight specials such as the number of knockdowns and even a first-minute victor.

One of the most trusted sites for betting on boxing fights, Bovada has established itself as one of the leading online sportsbooks ahead of this huge Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz super-clash. Available to residents in the US from any state, Bovada accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto.

In addition to great odds, bonuses, and a wide variety of markets, there are a number of reasons why boxing fans in the US should sign up for an Bovada account.

Be sure to sign-up to Bovada for all of your Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz bets this weekend.

Key Reasons To Bet With Bovada:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

RELATED: Jake Paul Net Worth & Career Earnings | Nate Diaz Net Worth & Career Earnings

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz kyle shanahan 091822 getty ftr
Betting

LATEST NFL Odds: 49ers Will Look To Dominate NFC West In 2023

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  18h
rsz lawrence trevor alamy 3 scaled 1
Betting
NFL Odds: Jaguars Are The Heavy Favorites To Win AFC South
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  21h

The AFC South was one of the worst divisions in the NFL last season, and it looks to be heading in that direction again this year. The Jacksonville Jaguars were…

Jake Paul Boxing vs Tommy Fury
Betting
Bovada Paul vs Diaz Betting Offer: Get $750 In Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Aug 2 2023

With the Bovada Paul vs Diaz betting offer, customers who sign up ahead of Saturday’s huge fight night can redeem up to $750 worth of Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz…

Jake Paul Boxing 2
Betting
MyBookie Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Aug 2 2023
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz
Betting
BetUS Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Betting Offer: Claim $2500 In Paul vs Diaz Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Aug 2 2023
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Fight Poster 1
Betting
BetNow Paul vs Diaz Betting Offer: Claim $300 In Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Aug 2 2023
Boxing Jake Paul
Betting
Everygame Paul vs Diaz Betting Offer: Claim $750 In Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Aug 2 2023
Arrow to top