Editorial

Bovada Open Golf Betting Offer: Get $750 in Golf Free Bets For 2023 Open Championship

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Scottie Scheffler Golf
Scottie Scheffler Golf

With the Bovada Open golf betting offer, customers who sign up ahead of the fourth major of the year can redeem up to $750 worth of free bets to use on a wide variety of markets.

Join Bovada Now For 2023 Open Golf Betting

Bovada 2023 Open Golf Betting Offer — 75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750

It’s the 151st edition of the Open golf major this week in England (Royal Liverpool). The action gets going on Thursday July 20 and runs to Sunday July 23, when we’ll find out who the latest golfer will be to win this $20 million event.

Those yet to register with Bovada can claim a 75% first deposit bonus all the way up to $750 ready for the 2023 Open golf action this week.

How To Claim Open Golf Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with Bovada
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in free bets

Terms And Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • Only applicable on first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

ALSO SEE: Golf Betting Picks for Free – Bet on Golf With Expert Picks and Tips

How To Place a Open Golf Bet at Bovada

Here’s how to place your first bet ahead of this week’s Open golf for 2023 at Royal Liverpool, England.

  • Find the ‘GOLF’ section
  • Click on the 2023 Open markets and choose your bet
  • Select your stake and place it

Why You Should Join Bovada For Open Golf Betting

Bovada is home to thousands of odds on a whole host of sports, but for those looking to bet on this week’s 2023 Open golf specifically, there is the chance to wager on traditional markets such as the outright winner, plus lots of other associated Open Championship golf markets – like round leader, 2 and 3-ball betting, hole-in-one, nationality of the winner and much more.

Main Reasons To Bet With Bovada:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
Join Bovada Now For 2023 Open Golf Betting

When is the Open Championship 2023?

  • ⛳️  Event: 151st Open Championships
  • 📅  Date: Thursday July 20 till Sunday July 23
  • 🕛  Opening Tee Time: Approx. 7am local time
  • 🏆  2022 Winner: Cameron Smith (-20)
  • 📺  TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN
  • 🏟  Venue: Royal Liverpool, Hoylake | Merseyside, England
  • 🎲  The Open Championship Odds: Scottie Scheffler +550 | McIlroy +650 | Rahm +1200 | Smith +1800

RELATED: Jon Rahm Net Worth & Career Earnings: $20 Million Net Worth For Spanish Golf Star

2023 Open Championship Golf Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Open golf odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US:

  • Scottie Scheffler +550
  • Rory McIlroy +650
  • Jon Rahm +1200
  • Cameron Smith +1800
  • Brooks Koepka +1800
  • Patrick Cantlay +2000
  • Viktor Hovland +2000
  • Rickie Fowler +2200
  • Xander Schauffele +2250
  • Dustin Johnson +2800
  • Collin Morikawa +2800
  • Jordan Spieth +3200
  • Matthew Fitzpatrick +4000
  • Tony Finau +5000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBookplus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBookplus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Editorial

Latest news

View all
Alexander Volkanovski UFC
Editorial

LATEST BetNow UFC 290 Betting Offer: Claim $300 In UFC 290 Volkanovski vs Rodriguez Free Bets

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jul 7 2023
Alexander Volkanovski UFC
Editorial
MyBookie UFC 290 Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez UFC 290 Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jul 7 2023

Ahead of this stellar UFC 290 pay-per-view card on Saturday, July 8, MyBookie is giving away $1,000 in UFC free bets ahead of this UFC Featherweight Title fight at the…

Alexander Volkanovski UFC
Editorial
Everygame UFC 290 Betting Offer: Claim $750 In UFC 290 Volkanovski vs Rodriguez Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jul 7 2023

Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez battle it out this Saturday at UFC 290 in the main event for the UFC Featherweight Title. For this huge fight, EveryGame is giving away…

Alexander Volkanovski UFC Champion
Editorial
BetUS UFC 290 Betting Offer: Claim $2500 In Volkanovski vs Rodriguez UFC 290 Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jul 7 2023
Alexander Volkanovski UFC
Editorial
Bovada UFC 290 Betting Offer: Get $750 In UFC 290 Volkanovski vs Rodriguez Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jul 7 2023
UFC290 Betting
Editorial
BetOnline UFC 290 Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In UFC 290 Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jul 7 2023
Alexander Volkanovski UFC 290
Editorial
How To Bet On UFC 290 In Mexico | Mexico Sports Betting Offers
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jul 7 2023
Arrow to top