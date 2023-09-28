NFL

Bovada NFL Free Bet: $750 To Bet On Packers vs Lions Thursday Night Football

Charlie Rhodes
Sports Editor
The Packers vs Lions is the latest Thursday Night Football matchup as Week 4 gets up and running. To welcome the latest round of games in style, new customers can unlock $1000 courtesy of the Bovada NFL free bet offer.

Bovada NFL Free Bet Offer — 75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750

Week 4 of the NFL season gets underway with Thursday Night Football in Wisconsin, as Green Bay Packers welcome Detroit Lions in what should be a narrow affair

There really in no better time to claim Bovada’s $750 welcome bonus if you haven’t already – with a sizeable NFL free bet up for grabs, you can hopefully begin your Week 4 viewing in style.

How To Claim Your NFL Free Bet

  1. Click to register with Bovada
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in NFL free bets

Claim $750 Bovada NFL Free Bet

Terms And Conditions:

  • 100% bonus can be claimed
  • Maximum bonus is $500

Why You Should Join Bovada For NFL Betting

Bovada are one of the most reputable and well-loved sportsbooks in the US, with customers from all over the nation using them to wager.

They allow for seamless NFL betting in ANY US state, meaning those who reside in a region where online sports betting is still restricted can still log on and place their bets.

Along with a simple sign-up process with no ‘Know Your Customer’ checks, exclusive markets and prices, as well as deep NFL coverage, there are no shortage of reasons why Bovada is the place to be for Thursday Night Football.

Key Reasons To Bet With Bovada:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto

$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

Other NFL Content You May Like

