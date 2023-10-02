American Football

Bovada NFL Free Bet: $750 To Bet On Giants vs Seahawks Monday Night Football

Author image
Andy Newton
Sports Editor
3 min read
Claim the Bovada NFL free bet of up to $750 that you could then use on the Giants vs Seahawks Monday Night Football offering this evening.

Bovada NFL Free Bet: $750 To Bet On Giants vs Seahawks Monday Night Football

When joining Bovada you can claim a 75% first deposit bonus up to $750 ready for the upcoming week 4 NFL games, which conclude on Monday night with the New York Giants hosting the Seattle Seahawks.

To get the full $750 in free bets, deposit $1000.

How To Claim Your Giants vs Seahawks Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with Bovada
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in Giants vs Seahawks free bets
Claim $750 Bovada Giants vs Seahawks Free Bet

Bovada NFL Giants vs Seahawks Betting Offer: 75% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Free Bet)

Here’s how to place your first bet ahead of the upcoming Week 4 NFL action with Bovada, including tonight’s Giants vs Seahawks Monday night football match. But if you can’t max-out with the full $1000 deposit, don’t worry as even a $10o outlay gets you a $75 free bet.

  • Find the ‘NFL’ section
  • Click on the NFL markets and choose your bet
  • Select your stake and place it

Terms And Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • Only applicable on first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

Why Join Bovada For Giants vs Seahawks NFL Betting?

The Bovada US sportsbook is the betting home for hundreds of NFL betting odds on a whole host of sports, but for those looking to place bets on the NFL will not be let down as there is the chance to place a wager on the moneyline, point spread, total points and many more including player props from ANY state in the US.

Bovada are one of the most trusted sites for betting on NFL, Bovada has established itself as a leading online sportsbooks ahead of the new season, which is now in full swing.

They are available to residents in the US from any state, Bovada accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto.

As well as top NFL odds, bonuses, and a wide variety of markets, there are a number of reasons why NFL fans in the US should sign up for an Bovada account ahead of tonight’s Monday night football between the New York Giants and the Seattle Seahawks.

It’s Tight In The Series at 10-10

The Giants and Seahawks will face-off for the 21st time tonight and with the current standings 10-10 it couldn’t be any tighter.

However, despite having home advantage, the Giants are the second favorites in the money line betting market, while if having a bet on the Monday Night Football it might pay to know that the Seahawks have also won 5 of their last 6 vs the New York Giants.

Money Line Monday Night Football Betting Odds

  • Seattle Seahawks @ -126
  • New York Giants @ +106

Note: Odds are subject to change.

Why Bet With Bovada?

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • $750 free bet with 75% deposit bonus
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
  • Bet in ANY US state with Bovada
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
Other NFL Content You May Like

Andy Newton

