Bovada NFL Bonus: $750 Jets vs Bills Free Bets Welcome Offer

Author image
Andy Newton
Sports Editor
3 min read
The Bovada NFL betting offer bonus will land you up to $750 in Jets vs Bills free bets ahead of the Monday night football action. You can also bet with Bovada in ANY US state, so it doesn’t matter what part of the US you live in. Here’s how to claim your NFL free bets welcome offer.

Bovada NFL Betting Offer Bonus: $750 Jets vs Bills Free Bets Today

Register with Bovada today and you can claim a 75% first deposit bonus all the way up to $750 ready for the upcoming week 1 NFL Monday night football clash between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills today.

This NFL betting offer bonus will give players a chance to claim a total of $750 in free bets for the new NFL season.

How To Claim Your NFL Betting Offer For Jets vs Bills

  1. Register with Bovada
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in NFL free bets
Claim $750 Bovada NFL Free Bet

Bovada NFL Betting Offer: 75% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Free Bet)

See below how to place your first bet ahead of tonight’s Monday Night Football action between the Jets and Bills.

  • Find the ‘NFL’ section
  • Click on the NFL game ‘Jets vs Bills’ – pick your preferred market and choose your bet
  • Select your stake and place your bet

Terms And Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • Only applicable on first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

Why You Should Join Bovada For Jets vs Bills NFL Betting?

The Bovada sportsbook showcases thousands of odds on all the best sports – including NFL.

So, those looking to bet on NFL specifically, there is the chance to place a wager on the moneyline, point spread, total points and many more including player props and best of all these bets can be placed in ANY state in the US.

One of the most trusted sites for betting on NFL, Bovada has established itself as one of the leading online sportsbooks ahead of the new season. Available to residents in the US from any state, Bovada accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto.

In addition to great odds, bonuses, and a wide variety of markets, there are a number of reasons why NFL fans in the US should sign up for an Bovada account, that include many existing customer NFL bets to look for long after sign-up.

Main Reasons To Bet With Bovada:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
  • Existing customer NFL betting offers
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
Author image
Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
