Bovada NFL Betting Offer: Get $750 In American Football Free Bets

Author image
Andy Newton
Sports Editor
3 min read
San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL 9
San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL 9

The Bovada NFL betting offer will give you $750 in American Football free bets for the upcoming Week 1 action. These free bets are available to use on any football market for the new 2023/24 season.

Bovada NFL Betting Offer — 75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750

Those yet to register with Bovada can claim a 75% first deposit bonus all the way up to $750 ready for the upcoming week 1 NFL action which kicks off with the Kansas City Chiefs vs Detroit Lions.

That gives players a chance to claim a total of $750 in free bets for the new NFL season.

How To Claim Your NFL Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with Bovada
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in NFL free bets
Bovada NFL Betting Offer: 75% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Free Bet)

Here’s how to place your first bet ahead of the upcoming Week 1 NFL action with Bovada:

  • Find the ‘NFL’ section
  • Click on the NFL markets and choose your bet
  • Select your stake and place it

Terms And Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • Only applicable on first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

Why You Should Join Bovada For NFL Betting

Bovada is home to thousands of odds on a whole host of sports, but for those looking to bet on NFL specifically, there is the chance to place a wager on the moneyline, point spread, total points and many more including player props from ANY state in the US.

One of the most trusted sites for betting on NFL, Bovada has established itself as one of the leading online sportsbooks ahead of the new season. Available to residents in the US from any state, Bovada accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto.

In addition to great odds, bonuses, and a wide variety of markets, there are a number of reasons why NFL fans in the US should sign up for an Bovada account.

Be sure to sign-up to Bovada for all of your NFL bets this season.

Key Reasons To Bet With Bovada:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
