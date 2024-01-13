Bovada NFL Betting Offer: $750 Free Bets For Kansas City Chiefs Vs Miami Dolphins

The Bovada NFL betting offer will get new players up to $750 in free bets for the Chiefs vs Dolphins Wildcard Round Playoff match. Here’s how to get involved.
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
Bovada NFL Betting Offer: $750 Free Bets For Chiefs vs Dolphins
You can claim today’s Bovada NFL betting offer to use on the Wildcard weekend action between the Chiefs vs Dolphins – which is a 75% deposit bonus of up to $750.
How To Claim Your Free Bets For Chiefs vs Dolphins
- Join Bovada Here
- Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
- Receive $750 in free bets for Chiefs vs Dolphins
Bovada NFL Betting Offer: 75% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Free Bet)
See below how to place your first bet on this weekend’s NFL Wildcard playoff action with Bovada, including tonight’s Chiefs vs Dolphins Saturday night football match.
- Click on the ‘NFL’ section
- Click on the NFL markets and pick your bet
- Select your desired stake and place your NFL bet
Terms And Conditions:
- Minimum $20 deposit required
- Only applicable on first deposit
- Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit
Why Join Bovada For NFL Wildcard Betting?
When opening an account with Bovada this will not only unlock their 75% deposit bonus we’ve already mentioned, but it will also give NFL bettors a wide selection on markets and odds for all the weekly matches.
Bovada are also a trusted and fully regulated offshore US sportsbook – which means they don’t have to comply with the individual state laws on betting and gambling.
In short – you can use Bovada to bet in ANY US STATE.
Bovada accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto – so, depending on your currency preferences they will have you covered.
With a simple joining process too, that involved NO KYC checks – then getting a Bovada account set up in time for tonight’s Chiefs vs Dolphins NFL Wildcard Round Football match is quick and easy.
Moneyline Betting Odds
- Kansas City Chiefs @ -230
- Miami Dolphins @ +190
Why Bet With Bovada:
- Better odds and more player props markets
- $750 free bet with 75% deposit bonus
- Age restriction: 18 years old+
- Bet in ANY US State
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- No taxes on winnings
- Bet with crypto
