American Football

Bovada NFL Betting Offer: $750 Free Bets For Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
rsz stefon diggs
rsz stefon diggs

This Bovada NFL betting offer will get new players up to $750 in free bets for the Bills vs Chiefs Divisional Round Playoff match on Sunday. Here’s how to get involved in the action.

$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

Bovada NFL Betting Offer: $750 Free Bets For Bills vs Chiefs

You can claim today’s Bovada NFL betting offer to use on the Divisional round weekend action between the Bills vs Chiefs – which is a 75% deposit bonus of up to $750.

How To Claim Your Free Bets For Bills vs Chiefs

  1. Join Bovada Here
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in free bets for Bills vs Chiefs
Claim $750 Bovada Bills vs Chiefs Free Bet

Bovada NFL Betting Offer: 75% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Free Bet)

See below how to place your first bet on this weekend’s NFL Divisional round playoff action with Bovada, including tonight’s Bills vs Chiefs match.

  • Click on the ‘NFL’ section
  • Click on the NFL markets and pick your bet
  • Select your desired stake and place your NFL bet

Terms And Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • Only applicable on first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

Why Join Bovada For NFL Divisional Betting?

When opening an account with Bovada this will not only unlock their 75% deposit bonus we’ve already mentioned, but it will also give NFL bettors a wide selection on markets and odds for all the weekly matches.

Bovada are also a trusted and fully regulated offshore US sportsbook – which means they don’t have to comply with the individual state laws on betting and gambling.

In short – you can use Bovada to bet in ANY US STATE.

Bovada accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto – so, depending on your currency preferences they will have you covered.

With a simple joining process too, that involved NO KYC checks – then getting a Bovada account set up in time for tonight’s Bills vs Chiefs NFL Divisional Round Football match is quick and easy.

Moneyline Betting Odds

  • Buffalo Bills @ -150
  • Kansas City Chiefs @ +125

Why Bet With Bovada:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • $750 free bet with 75% deposit bonus
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
rsz travis kelce chiefs xmas game 1 122523 f3ffa09fa707419db9597c8c08d22199
American Football

LATEST BetOnline NFL Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Free Bets For Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 21 2024
Jared Goff Lions pic 2
American Football
How To Bet On Detroit Lions vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers In Michigan
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 21 2024

If you’re looking to bet on the NFL Divisional round from Michigan this weekend then we have you covered, as you can get started with our selected offshore sportsbooks which…

rsz mike evans
American Football
How To Bet On Detroit Lions vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers In Florida
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 21 2024

Tampa Bay take on Detroit in the Divisional Round this weekend and ahead of the match we have Florida fans covered, as you can get started with our selected offshore…

Isiah Pacheco pic
American Football
How To Bet On Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs In Missouri
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 21 2024
Stefon Diggs bills pic
American Football
How To Bet On Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs In New York
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 21 2024
Lamar Jackson Ravens pic
American Football
How To Bet On The NFL Divisional Round In USA – US Sports Betting Sites
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 21 2024
NFL Rookie Of The Year Odds
American Football
Texas Sports Betting Update Allows NFL Betting Apps To Be Used For Texans vs Ravens Betting
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 20 2024
Arrow to top