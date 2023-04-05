Golf

Bovada Masters Betting Offer: Get $750 in Golf Free Bets

Author image
Andy Newton
4 min read
Twitter
tiger woods masters golf
tiger woods masters golf

With the Bovada Masters betting offer for golf bettors, customers who sign up ahead of the opening major of the year can redeem up to $750 worth of free bets to use on a wide variety of markets.

Can last year’s winner – Scottie Scheffler – become only the fourth back-to-back Masters winner?

Bovada Masters Golf Betting Offer — 75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750

It’s the 87th edition of the Masters golf major this week. The action gets going on Thursday April 6 and runs to Sunday April 9, when we’ll find out who the latest golfer will be to be measured up for the famous green jacket.

Those yet to register with Bovada can claim a 75% first deposit bonus all the way up to $750 ready for the Masters golf action at Augusta.

How To Claim Masters Golf Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with Bovada
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in free bets
Join Bovada Now For 2023 Masters Betting

Terms And Conditions:

    • Minimum $20 deposit required
    • Only applicable on first deposit
    • Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

ALSO SEE: How to Bet On The Masters in US | USA Sports Betting Sites

How To Place a Masters Golf Bet at Bovada

Here’s how to place your first bet ahead of this week’s Masters golf at Augusta

      • Find the ‘GOLF section
      • Click on the 2023 Masters markets and choose your bet
      • Select your stake and place it

Why You Should Join Bovada For Masters Golf Betting

Bovada is home to thousands of odds on a whole host of sports, but for those looking to bet on this week’s Masters golf specifically, there is the chance to wager on traditional markets such as the outright winner, plus lots of other associated Masters gold markets – like round leader, 2 and 3-ball betting, hole-in-one, nationality of the winner and much more.

Main Reasons To Bet With Bovada:

      • Better odds and more player props markets
      • Age restriction: 18 years old
      • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
      • No taxes on winnings
      • Bet with crypto

Other Content You May Like

2023 Masters Golfers Net Worths

Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Golf

Latest news

View all
Scottie Scheffler Equipment
Golf

LATEST Scottie Scheffler Equipment: What Golf Clubs Does The Reigning Masters Champion Use?

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  17min
Scottie Scheffler
Golf
BetOnline Masters Betting Offer: $1000 In Golf Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  34min

The BetOnline Masters betting offer will give you $1,000 in golf free bets. These free bets are then on offer to use on any of this week’s Masters golf markets…

Jason Day Golf
Golf
Jason Day Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: Australian Golfer Boasts $55 Million Net Worth
Author image Paul Kelly  •  38min

The 2023 Masters is less than 24 hours away from the opening tee shot. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of Australian…

Tiger Woods Career Record
Golf
Tiger Woods Major Wins & Career Record: Tiger Sets Sights On Jack Nicklaus’ Masters Record
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  1h
Xander Schauffele Golf
Golf
Xander Schauffele Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: $19 Million Net Worth For American Golf Star
Author image Paul Kelly  •  1h
jena sims1
Golf
PGA Tour and LIV Golfers Hot Wives and Girlfriends Ready For The Masters in Augusta, Georgia
Author image David Evans  •  15h
Titleist ball
Golf
PGA Tour Season Earnings Show Titleist Pro v1 The Best Ball To Claim Winnings
Author image Olly Taliku  •  17h
Arrow to top