Bovada Masters Betting Offer: Get $750 in Golf Free Bets

With the Bovada Masters betting offer for golf bettors, customers who sign up ahead of the opening major of the year can redeem up to $750 worth of free bets to use on a wide variety of markets.
Can last year’s winner – Scottie Scheffler – become only the fourth back-to-back Masters winner?
Bovada Masters Golf Betting Offer — 75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750
It’s the 87th edition of the Masters golf major this week. The action gets going on Thursday April 6 and runs to Sunday April 9, when we’ll find out who the latest golfer will be to be measured up for the famous green jacket.
Those yet to register with Bovada can claim a 75% first deposit bonus all the way up to $750 ready for the Masters golf action at Augusta.
How To Claim Masters Golf Betting Offer:
- Click to register with Bovada
- Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
- Receive $750 in free bets
Terms And Conditions:
-
- Minimum $20 deposit required
- Only applicable on first deposit
- Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit
ALSO SEE: How to Bet On The Masters in US | USA Sports Betting Sites
How To Place a Masters Golf Bet at Bovada
Here’s how to place your first bet ahead of this week’s Masters golf at Augusta
-
-
- Find the ‘GOLF section
- Click on the 2023 Masters markets and choose your bet
- Select your stake and place it
-
Why You Should Join Bovada For Masters Golf Betting
Bovada is home to thousands of odds on a whole host of sports, but for those looking to bet on this week’s Masters golf specifically, there is the chance to wager on traditional markets such as the outright winner, plus lots of other associated Masters gold markets – like round leader, 2 and 3-ball betting, hole-in-one, nationality of the winner and much more.
Main Reasons To Bet With Bovada:
-
-
- Better odds and more player props markets
- Age restriction: 18 years old
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- No taxes on winnings
- Bet with crypto
-
Other Content You May Like
-
-
- Top Golf Betting Apps in USA – Compare Golf Mobile Sportsbooks
- Offshore Betting Sites – Guide to the best offshore sportsbooks.
- Crypto Betting Sites – Best betting sites to bet using cryptocurrency.
- Golf Free Bets – Work out all of your best sports free bets today.
- Offshore Gambling Sites – The best offshore gambling sites in the US.
- Exclusive High Limit Sportsbooks – Best high-limit sportsbooks from various US bookmakers.
- Leading Betting Apps – Your guide to the best betting apps in the US.
- Best US Sportsbooks – Best sites that you can wager on sports in the US.
-
2023 Masters Golfers Net Worths
-
-
-
Xander Schauffele Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: $19 Million Net Worth For American Golf Star
-
Jon Rahm Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: $16 Million Net Worth For Spanish Golf Star
-
Jason Day Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: Australian Golfer Boasts $55 Million Net Worth
-
Phil Mickelson Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: Three-Time Masters Champion Boasts $400 Million Net Worth
-
Patrick Cantlay Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: 2021 FedEx Cup Champions Boasts Impressive $25 Million Net Worth
-
Justin Thomas Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: ‘JT’ Worth Upward Of $50 Million
-
Cameron Smith Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: Open Champion Boasts $50 Million Net Worth
-
Jordan Spieth Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: Former Masters Champion Has $110 Million Net Worth
-
Rory McIlroy Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: McIlroy Boasts Colossal $220 Million Net Worth
-
Scottie Scheffler Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: Scheffler Worth $15 Million
-
Tiger Woods Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: Woods’ Is Officially A Billionaire
-
-