Bovada Masters Betting Offer: Get $750 in Golf Free Bets

With the Bovada Masters betting offer for golf bettors, customers who sign up ahead of the opening major of the year can redeem up to $750 worth of free bets to use on a wide variety of markets.



Can last year’s winner – Scottie Scheffler – become only the fourth back-to-back Masters winner?

Bovada Masters Golf Betting Offer — 75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750

It’s the 87th edition of the Masters golf major this week. The action gets going on Thursday April 6 and runs to Sunday April 9, when we’ll find out who the latest golfer will be to be measured up for the famous green jacket.

Those yet to register with Bovada can claim a 75% first deposit bonus all the way up to $750 ready for the Masters golf action at Augusta.

How To Claim Masters Golf Betting Offer:

Click to register with Bovada Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus Receive $750 in free bets

Terms And Conditions:

Minimum $20 deposit required Only applicable on first deposit Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit



How To Place a Masters Golf Bet at Bovada

Here’s how to place your first bet ahead of this week’s Masters golf at Augusta

Find the ‘GOLF section Click on the 2023 Masters markets and choose your bet Select your stake and place it



Why You Should Join Bovada For Masters Golf Betting



Bovada is home to thousands of odds on a whole host of sports, but for those looking to bet on this week’s Masters golf specifically, there is the chance to wager on traditional markets such as the outright winner, plus lots of other associated Masters gold markets – like round leader, 2 and 3-ball betting, hole-in-one, nationality of the winner and much more.

Main Reasons To Bet With Bovada:

Better odds and more player props markets

Age restriction: 18 years old

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

