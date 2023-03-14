March Madness is just around the corner, and Bovada is offering their “Million Madness” bracket contest, with $1 million in guaranteed prizes and a $100,000 first place prize. Whether you’re a seasoned bracket picker or just joining the fun for the first time, there’s plenty to enjoy and plenty of opportunities to win big.

Bovada’s Million Madness

📅 Start Date: March 16th, 2023, 12:30pm ET

💵 Entry Fee: Free with Bovada account

🏀 Maximum Entries: One per person

💰 Prize Pool: $1 MILLION

🙌 1st Place Prize: $100,000

Bovada’s Million Madness Prizes

As March Madness approaches, excitement is building across the country as fans prepare to fill out their brackets and hope for the best. With so much on the line, it’s important to have a solid strategy in place to maximize your chances of success.

But first off, let’s take a look a exactly what you are playing for. How much is up for grabs with Bovada’s “Million Madness” Bracket Contest?

1st place – $100,000

Last place – $1,000

Bonus drops in each round

All accounts will be entered into a draw to win a bonus for each of the March Madness rounds they place a bet on

So as we can see, you don’t need hit the perfect bracket to win in Bovada’s March Madness Bracket Contest. If you place a bet on any round of the NCAA tournament, you are eligible for their bonus drop at the end of that drop.

It should be noted that to be eligble for all bonus prizes, the account must have placed a bet on each round: First Round, Second Round, Sweet Sixteen, Elite Eight & Final Four.

Bovada’s Million Madness Scoring Format

Understanding the nuances of the bracket scoring format and knowing which teams to pick can make all the difference. So let’s dive in and explore some helpful tips and tricks to give you the best shot at winning big in Bovada’s Million Madness Bracket Contest

The scores per correct pick for each round are as follows:

First Round – 1 point

Second Round – 2 points

Sweet Sixteen – 4 points

Elite Eight – 8 points

Final Four – 16 points

NCAA Championship – 32 points

The scoring format for Bovada’s Million Madness bracket contest shows the importance of each round. Correctly picking a team in the Final Four is worth 16 points, while picking a team in the First Round is worth just 1 point. Concentrate on getting your champion and Final Four correct for the best chance of winning.

The odds of picking a perfect bracket are incredibly low (around 1 in 9.2 quintillion), but that doesn’t stop people from trying. In fact, since the first NCAA tournament in 1939, there has never been a verified perfect bracket. So there is no need to worry if you get some of your early-round predictions are incorrect, you are still in with a shot.

March Madness Fun Facts

1, 2, or 3 seeds have won 32 of the last 36 championships

86% chance of at least one upset among 7-seeds in the First Round

More than likely, one of the 4-seeds will lose in the First Round. However, all four 4-seeds have advanced to the Second Round 11 times (in 37 tournaments)

With that in mind, here are some of the favorites for this year’s March Madness, alongside the most vulnerable 4-seed:

Indiana is likely one of the most vulnerable 4-seeds. They are just a 4-point favorite against Kent State.

Team Spread Moneyline Sportsbook Kent State (#13) +4 +160 Indiana (#4) -4 -185

As the excitement builds up for the most awaited basketball tournament of the year, March Madness, there’s no better time to take your shot at winning big with Bovada’s Million Madness Bracket Contest.

With $1 million in guaranteed prizes and exciting bonus drops, the stakes have never been higher. And while the odds of picking a perfect bracket are slim, it’s the thrill of the game and the possibility of striking it big that keeps fans coming back year after year. So, what are you waiting for? Join the madness, make your picks, and let the games begin!

