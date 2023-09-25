NFL

Bovada Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals Betting Offer: $750 Monday Night Football Free Bet

Author image
Andy Newton
Sports Editor
3 min read
Joe Burrow Bengals pic
Joe Burrow Bengals pic

Join Bovada today for their Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals betting offer that could get you up to $750 in free bets for tonight’s Monday night football action. You can also use the Bovada US sportsbook to bet in ANY US State. Let’s show you how.

 Claim Now

Bovada Rams vs Bengals Betting Offer — 75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750

When joining Bovada you can claim a 75% first deposit bonus up to $750 ready for the upcoming week 3 NFL games, which get going with the Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals.

How To Claim Your Rams vs Bengals Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with Bovada
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in Rams vs Bengals free bets
Claim $750 Bovada Rams vs Bengals Free Bet

RELATED: NFL Week 3 Schedule 2023/24: Head-To-Head Stats, Betting Trends & Moneyline Odds

Bovada NFL Rams vs Bengals Betting Offer: 75% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Free Bet)

Here’s how to place your first bet ahead of the upcoming Week 3 NFL action with Bovada, including tonight’s Rams vs Bengals Monday night football match.

  • Find the ‘NFL’ section
  • Click on the NFL markets and choose your bet
  • Select your stake and place it

Terms And Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • Only applicable on first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

Why Join Bovada For Rams vs Bengals NFL Betting?

The Bovada US sportsbook is the place to go for hundreds of NFL betting odds on a whole host of sports, but for those looking to place bets on the NFL will not be disappointed as there is the chance to place a wager on the moneyline, point spread, total points and many more including player props from ANY state in the US.

Bovada are one of the most trusted sites for betting on NFL, Bovada has established itself as a leading online sportsbooks ahead of the new season, which is now in full swing.

They are available to residents in the US from any state, Bovada accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto.

As well as top NFL odds, bonuses, and a wide variety of markets, there are a number of reasons why NFL fans in the US should sign up for an Bovada account ahead of tonight’s Monday night football between the Rams and Bengals.

It’s Tight In The Series

The Rams will travel to the Bengals today for the latest Monday night football action in what will be the 16th time the sides have met.

It’s the Bengals that are leading the series 8-7, but it was the Rams that won the last clash 23-20.

It could also pay to note that the Bengals have won 2 of their last 3 home games vs the Rams, so will they keep that good run going tonight?

Bet Money Line Play

Los Angeles Rams

 +115 bovada

Cincinnati Bengals

 -135 bovada

Bovada Positives

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • $750 free bet with 75% deposit bonus
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
  • Bet in ANY US state with Bovada
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
RELATED: NFL Week 3 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels

Other NFL Content You May Like

Andy Newton

Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm.
Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables.
