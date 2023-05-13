Boxing

Bovada KSI vs Joe Fournier Betting Offer: Get $750 In KSI vs Joe Fournier Boxing Free Bets

Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
3 min read
With the Bovada KSI vs Joe Fournier betting offer, customers who sign up ahead of Saturday’s fight can redeem up to $750 worth of boxing free bets to use on a wide variety of markets.

Bovada KSI vs Joe Fournier Betting Offer — 75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750

One of the most hotly-anticipated celebrity fights of the year goes down in London this weekend for the Misfits cruiserweight title. Those yet to register with Bovada can claim a 75% first deposit bonus all the way up to $750 ready for the KSI vs Joe Fournier fight.

That gives players a chance to claim a total of $750 in free bets for the KSI vs Fournier fight.

How To Claim Your KSI vs Joe Fournier Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with Bovada
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in free bets
RELATED: KSI Vs Joe Fournier Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

Bovada KSI vs Joe Fournier Betting Offer: 75% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Boxing Free Bet)

Here’s how to place your first bet ahead of KSI vs Fournier on Saturday night with Bovada:

  • Find the ‘boxing’ section
  • Click on the KSI vs Fournier markets and choose your bet
  • Select your stake and place it

Terms And Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • Only applicable on first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

Why You Should Join Bovada For KSI vs Joe Fournier Betting

Bovada is home to thousands of odds on a whole host of sports, but for those looking to bet on the boxing specifically, there is the chance to wager on traditional markets such as the method of victory and the moneyline winner, all the way down to fight specials such as the number of knockdowns and even a first-minute victor.

One of the most trusted sites for betting on boxing fights, Bovada has established itself as one of the leading online sportsbooks ahead of KSI vs Joe Fournier. Available to residents in the US from any state, Bovada accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto.

In addition to great odds, bonuses, and a wide variety of markets, there are a number of reasons why boxing fans in the US should sign up for an Bovada account.

Be sure to sign-up to Bovada for all of your KSI vs Joe Fournier bets this weekend.

Key Reasons To Bet With Bovada:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
RELATED: KSI Boxing Record: ‘The Nightmare’ Boasts Unbeaten Record With 4 KO Victories | Joe Fournier Boxing Record: ‘Badass Billionaire’ Boasts 9-1 Record With 9 Knockout Victories

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Joe Lyons

Arrow to top