Bovada Kentucky Derby Betting Welcome Offer: Get $750 in Horse Racing Free Bets

Andy Newton
Sports Editor
Kentucky Derby betting tips

With the Bovada Kentucky Derby betting welcome offer for horse racing bettors, customers who sign up ahead of the first of the US Triple Crown races of the year can redeem up to $750 worth of free bets to use on Saturday’s Churchill Downs race.

Can trainer Todd Pletcher win his third Kentucky Derby? He’s got the likely favorite Forte, plus Tapit Trice and Kingsbarns.

Bovada Kentucky Derby Betting Welcome Offer — 75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750

It’s the 149th edition of the Kentucky Derby this weekend as 20 horses will do battle to try and win the $1.8m first prize at Churchill Downs.

Those yet to register with Bovada can claim a 75% first deposit bonus all the way up to $750 ready for the horse racing action on Saturday.

How To Claim Kentucky Derby Betting Welcome Offer:

  1. Click to register with Bovada
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in free bets

Terms And Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • Only applicable on first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

How To Place a Kentucky Derby Bet at Bovada

Here’s how to place your first bet ahead of the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

  • Find the ‘HORSE RACING’ section
  • Click on the 2023 Kentucky Derby markets and choose your bet
  • Select your stake and place it

Why You Should Join Bovada For 2023 Kentucky Derby Betting

Bovada is home to thousands of odds on a whole host of sports, but for those looking to bet on this weekend’s Kentucky Derby specifically, there is the chance to wager on traditional markets, plus other horse racing betting options like win, place and show, trifecta and exacta bets.

When is the Kentucky Derby 2023?

The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday May 6 at Churchill Downs racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 6:57pm, Saturday May 6, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs
💰 Purse/Winner: $3m / £1,860,000
📺 TV: NBC and Peacock
🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte 3/1 | Tapit Trice 5/1 | Angel Of Empire 8/1

Main Reasons To Bet With Bovada:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
Arrow to top