With the Bovada Kentucky Derby betting welcome offer for horse racing bettors, customers who sign up ahead of the first of the US Triple Crown races of the year can redeem up to $750 worth of free bets to use on Saturday’s Churchill Downs race.



Can trainer Todd Pletcher win his third Kentucky Derby? He’s got the likely favorite Forte, plus Tapit Trice and Kingsbarns.

Bovada Kentucky Derby Betting Welcome Offer — 75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750

It’s the 149th edition of the Kentucky Derby this weekend as 20 horses will do battle to try and win the $1.8m first prize at Churchill Downs.

Those yet to register with Bovada can claim a 75% first deposit bonus all the way up to $750 ready for the horse racing action on Saturday.

How To Claim Kentucky Derby Betting Welcome Offer:

Click to register with Bovada Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus Receive $750 in free bets

Terms And Conditions:

Minimum $20 deposit required

Only applicable on first deposit

Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

How To Place a Kentucky Derby Bet at Bovada

Here’s how to place your first bet ahead of the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

Find the ‘HORSE RACING’ section

Click on the 2023 Kentucky Derby markets and choose your bet

Select your stake and place it

Why You Should Join Bovada For 2023 Kentucky Derby Betting



Bovada is home to thousands of odds on a whole host of sports, but for those looking to bet on this weekend’s Kentucky Derby specifically, there is the chance to wager on traditional markets, plus other horse racing betting options like win, place and show, trifecta and exacta bets.

When is the Kentucky Derby 2023?



The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday May 6 at Churchill Downs racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 6:57pm, Saturday May 6, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs

💰 Purse/Winner: $3m / £1,860,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte 3/1 | Tapit Trice 5/1 | Angel Of Empire 8/1

Main Reasons To Bet With Bovada:

Better odds and more player props markets

Age restriction: 18 years old

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

