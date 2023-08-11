With the Bovada Joshua vs Helenius betting offer, customers who sign up ahead of Saturday’s huge fight night can redeem up to $750 worth of Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius free bets to use on a wide variety of markets.

Bovada Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius Betting Offer — 75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750

One of the most hotly-anticipated fights in recent years goes down in London, England this weekend with a late replacement opponent for ‘AJ’. Those yet to register with Bovada can claim a 75% first deposit bonus all the way up to $750 ready for the mammoth Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius card from the O2 Arena, London, England.

That gives players a chance to claim a total of $750 in free bets for the Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius fight for bragging rights in the heavyweight division.

How To Claim Your Joshua vs Helenius Betting Offer:

Click to register with Bovada Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus Receive $750 in Joshua vs Helenius free bets

Bovada Joshua vs Helenius Betting Offer: 75% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Free Bet)

Here’s how to place your first bet ahead of Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius on Saturday night with Bovada:

Find the ‘Boxing’ section

Click on the Joshua vs Helenius markets and choose your bet

Select your stake and place it

Terms And Conditions:

Minimum $20 deposit required

Only applicable on first deposit

Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

Why You Should Join Bovada For Joshua vs Helenius Betting

Bovada is home to thousands of odds on a whole host of sports, but for those looking to bet on boxing specifically, there is the chance to wager on traditional markets such as the method of victory and the moneyline winner, all the way down to fight specials such as the number of knockdowns and even a first-minute victor.

One of the most trusted sites for betting on boxing fights, Bovada has established itself as one of the leading online sportsbooks ahead of this huge Joshua vs Helenius heavyweight clash. Available to residents in the US from any state, Bovada accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto.

In addition to great odds, bonuses, and a wide variety of markets, there are a number of reasons why boxing fans in the US should sign up for an Bovada account.

Be sure to sign-up to Bovada for all of your Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius bets this weekend.

Key Reasons To Bet With Bovada:

Better odds and more player props markets

Age restriction: 18 years old+

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto