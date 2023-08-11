Betting

Bovada Joshua vs Helenius Betting Offer: Get $750 In Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius Free Bets

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Anthony Joshua 1
Anthony Joshua 1

With the Bovada Joshua vs Helenius betting offer, customers who sign up ahead of Saturday’s huge fight night can redeem up to $750 worth of Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius free bets to use on a wide variety of markets.

$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

Bovada Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius Betting Offer — 75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750

One of the most hotly-anticipated fights in recent years goes down in London, England this weekend with a late replacement opponent for ‘AJ’. Those yet to register with Bovada can claim a 75% first deposit bonus all the way up to $750 ready for the mammoth Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius card from the O2 Arena, London, England.

That gives players a chance to claim a total of $750 in free bets for the Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius fight for bragging rights in the heavyweight division.

How To Claim Your Joshua vs Helenius Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with Bovada
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in Joshua vs Helenius free bets
Claim $750 Bovada Joshua vs Helenius Free Bet

RELATED: Anthony Joshua Net Worth Hits $150 Million & Surpasses Lennox Lewis

Bovada Joshua vs Helenius Betting Offer: 75% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Free Bet)

Here’s how to place your first bet ahead of Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius on Saturday night with Bovada:

  • Find the ‘Boxing’ section
  • Click on the Joshua vs Helenius markets and choose your bet
  • Select your stake and place it

Terms And Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • Only applicable on first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

Why You Should Join Bovada For Joshua vs Helenius Betting

Bovada is home to thousands of odds on a whole host of sports, but for those looking to bet on boxing specifically, there is the chance to wager on traditional markets such as the method of victory and the moneyline winner, all the way down to fight specials such as the number of knockdowns and even a first-minute victor.

One of the most trusted sites for betting on boxing fights, Bovada has established itself as one of the leading online sportsbooks ahead of this huge Joshua vs Helenius heavyweight clash. Available to residents in the US from any state, Bovada accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto.

In addition to great odds, bonuses, and a wide variety of markets, there are a number of reasons why boxing fans in the US should sign up for an Bovada account.

Be sure to sign-up to Bovada for all of your Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius bets this weekend.

Key Reasons To Bet With Bovada:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

RELATED: Anthony Joshua Boxing Record: ‘AJ’ Has 22 Knockouts In 25 Wins

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Boxing 1
Betting

LATEST BetNow Joshua vs Helenius Betting Offer: Claim $300 In Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius Free Bets

Author image Paul Kelly  •  6min
anthony joshua
Betting
BetUS Joshua vs Helenius Betting Offer: Claim $2500 In Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  16min

Ahead of the Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius fight in London, England this weekend, BetUS is getting the party started by offering up to $2,500 in free bets to new members…

Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko 1
Betting
Everygame Joshua vs Helenius Betting Offer: Claim $750 In Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  20min

Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius battle it out this Saturday night at the O2 Arena, London, England in a heavyweight boxing clash. For this huge fight between the former two-time…

Anthony Joshua Net Worth Boxing 1
Betting
BetOnline Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  26min
anthony joshua
Betting
How To Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius In Mexico | Mexico Sports Betting Offers
Author image Paul Kelly  •  40min
anthony joshua
Betting
How To Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius In Canada | Canada Sports Betting Offers
Author image Paul Kelly  •  44min
Anthony Joshua Belts
Betting
How To Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius In USA | US Sports Betting Offers
Author image Paul Kelly  •  49min
Arrow to top