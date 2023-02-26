With the Bovada Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury betting offer, customers who sign up ahead of Sunday’s fight can redeem up to $750 worth of free bets to use on a wide variety of markets.

Bovada Paul vs Fury Betting Offer — 75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750

The mostly hotly-anticipated fight of the year so far looks set to take place after several failed attempts, and those yet to register with Bovada can claim a 75% first deposit bonus all the way up to $750 ready for Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury.

How To Claim Paul vs Fury Betting Offer:

Click to register with Bovada Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus Receive $750 in free bets

Terms And Conditions:

Minimum $20 deposit required

Only applicable on first deposit

Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

How To Place a Boxing Bet At Bovada

Here’s how to place your first bet ahead of Fury vs Paul on Sunday night:

Find the ‘boxing’ section

Click on the Fury vs Paul markets and choose your bet

Select your stake and place it

Why You Should Join Bovada For Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

Bovada is home to thousands of odds on a whole host of sports, but for those looking to bet on the boxing specifically, there is the chance to wager on traditional markets such as the method of victory and the moneyline winner, all the way down to fight specials such as the number of knockdowns and even a first-minute victor.

Key Reasons To Bet With Bovada:

Better odds and more player props markets

Age restriction: 18 years old

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

