Boxing

Bovada Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Betting Offer: Get $750 in Boxing Free Bets

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
2 min read
Linkedin
Bovada Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Betting Offer
Bovada Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Betting Offer

With the Bovada Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury betting offer, customers who sign up ahead of Sunday’s fight can redeem up to $750 worth of free bets to use on a wide variety of markets.

Bovada Paul vs Fury Betting Offer — 75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750

The mostly hotly-anticipated fight of the year so far looks set to take place after several failed attempts, and those yet to register with Bovada can claim a 75% first deposit bonus all the way up to $750 ready for Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury.

How To Claim Paul vs Fury Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with Bovada
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in free bets
Join Bovada Now

Terms And Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • Only applicable on first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

How To Place a Boxing Bet At Bovada

Here’s how to place your first bet ahead of Fury vs Paul on Sunday night:

  • Find the ‘boxing’ section
  • Click on the Fury vs Paul markets and choose your bet
  • Select your stake and place it

Why You Should Join Bovada For Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

Bovada is home to thousands of odds on a whole host of sports, but for those looking to bet on the boxing specifically, there is the chance to wager on traditional markets such as the method of victory and the moneyline winner, all the way down to fight specials such as the number of knockdowns and even a first-minute victor.

Key Reasons To Bet With Bovada:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto

 

Content You May Like

Author image
Linkedin

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Author Image

Charlie Rhodes

Linkedin
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From Boxing

Latest news

View all
How To Bet on Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury in CA California Sports Betting Sites 1
Boxing

LATEST How to Bet On Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury in Texas | Texas Online Sports Betting Guide

Author image Andy Newton  •  12s
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury Boxing
Boxing
How to Bet On Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury in ANY US State | USA Online Sports Betting Guide
Author image Andy Newton  •  18min

Learn how to bet on Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury in any US State by comparing the best online sports betting sites. Best US Sports Betting Sites For Paul vs…

Dave Portnoy Barstool Sports
Boxing
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy predicts Jake Paul to destroy Tommy Fury
Author image Joe Lyons  •  24min

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has made his prediction ahead of the highly anticipated Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. Portnoy believes Fury is ‘not…

Bovada Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Betting Offer
Boxing
Bovada Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Betting Offer: Get $750 in Boxing Free Bets
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  28min
How To Bet on Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury in ND North Dakota Sports Betting Sites
Boxing
MyBookie Promo Code For Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h
How To Bet on Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury in ME Maine Sports Betting Sites
Boxing
MyBookie Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Betting Offer: Fury To Win By KO/TKO at +325
Author image Paul Kelly  •  3h
Mike Tyson
Boxing
Mike Tyson Makes Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury Prediction – Paul by Knockout
Author image David Evans  •  23h
Arrow to top