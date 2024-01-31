Betting

Bovada Have Leading Odds For a Brandon Aiyuk Touchdown Against the Chiefs at Super Bowl LVII

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Sports Editor
2 min read
Brandon Aiyuk Touchdown odds
Brandon Aiyuk Touchdown odds

After scouring some of the US’s leading sportsbooks, we though it worthwhile to share some of the best odds for a Brandon Aiyuk touchdown ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, courtesy of Bovada.

Although he can credit a big assist from Kindle Vidlor’s facemask, Brandon Aiyuk popped up with a crucial touchdown that sparked a remarkable 17-point comeback in last week’s NFC Championship game.

That took Brandon Aiyuk’s touchdown tally up to seven for the season, and according to the majority of US sportsbooks he is among the favorites for a score at Super Bowl LVIII on February 11th.

After market research from our betting team, it emerged that Bovada – who are one of the leading offshore sportsbooks for US players – have the best Brandon Aiyuk touchdown odds compared with its traditional rivals.

Brandon Aiyuk Touchdown Odds on Bovada

A slightly fortuitous touchdown that shifted the momentum last week ended a two-game run without a touchdown for Aiyuk, who famously went on a four-game streak of scoring between mid-November and the beginning of December.

See how Bovada are rating his chances of adding a score in his first ever Super Bowl appearance.

  • Brandon Aiyuk Anytime Touchdown Odds: +140

It is also worth noting that across nationwide sportsbooks such as BetMGM and Draftkings, the same market was up to +10 shorter, meaning Bovada is the optimal site for value NFL betting.

Bet In ANY US State With Top US Sportsbook Bovada

Due to the fact Bovada operate offshore, they are able to accept customers from any US state, no matter their current restrictions. Coupled with exclusive markets and more competitive odds as seen above, see how to sign-up below and claim a sportsbook promo in the process.

  1. Create a Bovada account
  2. Deposit up to $1,000 (75% first deposit bonus)
  3. Receive a sportsbook bonusof up to $750
  4. Place your Brandon Aiyuk Touchdown wager
$750 in Free Bets for Sports

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now
