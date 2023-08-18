College Football

Bovada College Football Betting Offer: Get $750 In NCAAF Free Bets

Author image
Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
3 min read
The Bovada college football betting offer will give you $750 in NCAAF free bets for the upcoming Week 0 action. These free bets are available to use on any college football markets for the 2023 season.

Bovada College Football Betting Offer — 75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750

Those yet to register with Bovada can claim a 75% first deposit bonus all the way up to $750 ready for the upcoming Week 0 college football action which kicks off with Notre Dame vs Navy.

That gives players a chance to claim a total of $750 in free bets for the new college football season.

How To Claim Your College Football Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with Bovada
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in college football free bets
Claim $750 Bovada College Football Free Bet

RELATED: Top 25 College Football Teams Ahead Of The New Season

Bovada College Football Betting Offer: 75% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Free Bet)

Here’s how to place your first bet ahead of the upcoming Week 0 college football action with Bovada:

  • Find the ‘NCAAF’ section
  • Click on the college football markets and choose your bet
  • Select your stake and place it

Terms And Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • Only applicable on first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

Why You Should Join Bovada For College Football Betting

Bovada is home to thousands of odds on a whole host of sports, but for those looking to bet on college football specifically, there is the chance to place a wager on the moneyline, point spread, total points and many more including player props from ANY state in the US.

One of the most trusted sites for betting on college football, Bovada has established itself as one of the leading online sportsbooks ahead of the new season. Available to residents in the US from any state, Bovada accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto.

In addition to great odds, bonuses, and a wide variety of markets, there are a number of reasons why college football fans in the US should sign up for an Bovada account.

Be sure to sign-up to Bovada for all of your college football bets this season.

Key Reasons To Bet With Bovada:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
RELATED: How To Read College Football Betting Lines

Author image
Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
