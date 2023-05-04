Betting

Bovada Canelo vs Ryder Betting Offer: Get $750 In Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Boxing Free Bets

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
3 min read
Saul Canelo Alvarez Boxing
Saul Canelo Alvarez Boxing

With the Bovada Canelo vs Ryder betting offer, customers who sign up ahead of Saturday’s fight can redeem up to $750 worth of boxing free bets to use on a wide variety of markets.

$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

Bovada Canelo vs Ryder Betting Offer — 75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750

One of the most hotly-anticipated fight of the year goes down in Mexico this weekend for all four world title belts at super-middleweight. Those yet to register with Bovada can claim a 75% first deposit bonus all the way up to $750 ready for the Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder fight.

That gives players a chance to claim a total of $750 in free bets for the Canelo vs Ryder fight.

How To Claim Your Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with Bovada
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in free bets
Claim $750 Bovada Canelo vs Ryder Free Bet

RELATED: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Info & Odds

Bovada Canelo vs Ryder Betting Offer: 75% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Boxing Free Bet)

Here’s how to place your first bet ahead of Canelo vs Ryder on Saturday night with Bovada:

  • Find the ‘boxing’ section
  • Click on the Canelo vs Ryder markets and choose your bet
  • Select your stake and place it

Terms And Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • Only applicable on first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

Why You Should Join Bovada For Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Betting

Bovada is home to thousands of odds on a whole host of sports, but for those looking to bet on the boxing specifically, there is the chance to wager on traditional markets such as the method of victory and the moneyline winner, all the way down to fight specials such as the number of knockdowns and even a first-minute victor.

One of the most trusted sites for betting on boxing fights, Bovada has established itself as one of the leading online sportsbooks ahead of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder. Available to residents in the US from any state, Bovada accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto.

In addition to great odds, bonuses, and a wide variety of markets, there are a number of reasons why boxing fans in the US should sign up for an Bovada account.

Be sure to sign-up to Bovada for all of your Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder bets this weekend.

Key Reasons To Bet With Bovada:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

RELATED: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Net Worth & Career EarningsSaul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Boxing Record

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Twitter Linkedin
Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
Saul Canelo Alvarez Boxing
Betting

LATEST Bovada Canelo vs Ryder Betting Offer: Get $750 In Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Boxing Free Bets

Author image Paul Kelly  •  6min
Saul Canelo Alvarez Boxing
Betting
MyBookie Canelo vs Ryder Betting Offer: $1000 In Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  18min

Ahead of the Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder fight on Saturday, May 6, MyBookie is giving away $1,000 in free bets for one of the biggest boxing fights of…

Saul Canelo Alvarez Boxing
Betting
BetUS Canelo vs Ryder Betting Offer: Claim $2500 In Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  25min

Ahead of the Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder fight in Guadalajara, Mexico this weekend, BetUS is getting the party started by offering up to $2,500 in free bets to new…

Saul Canelo Alvarez Boxing
Betting
BetNow Canelo vs Ryder Betting Offer: Claim $300 In Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  30min
Saul Canelo Alvarez Boxing
Betting
Everygame Canelo vs Ryder Betting Offer: Claim $750 In Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  42min
Saul Canelo Alvarez Boxing
Betting
BetOnline Canelo vs Ryder Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  50min
Saul Canelo Alvarez Boxing
Betting
How To Bet On Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder In Canada | CA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 3 2023
Arrow to top