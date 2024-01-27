NFL

Bovada California Sports Betting Offer For 49ers vs Lions: $750 Free Bets

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
USATSI 22355311 168397130 lowres
USATSI 22355311 168397130 lowres

This Bovada California sports betting offer will get new players up to $750 in free bets for Sunday’s AFC Championship game as the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions go head-to-head for a spot in the Super Bowl. Here’s how to get involved in the action.

$750 Bonus for 49ers vs Lions T&Cs apply, 18+

T&Cs apply, 18+

 Claim Here

Bovada California Sports Betting Offer: $750 Free Bets For 49ers vs Lions

You can claim today’s Bovada NFL offer – one of the best California sportsbooks – to use on the Championship round action between the 49ers and Lions – which is a 75% deposit bonus of up to $750.

How To Claim Your Free Bets For 49ers vs Lions

  1. Join Bovada Here
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in free bets for 49ers vs Lions
Claim $750 Bovada 49ers vs Lions Free Bet

Bovada California Sports Betting Offer: 75% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Free Bet)

See below how to place your first bet on this weekend’s NFC Championship Playoff action with Bovada, including Sunday’s 49ers vs Lions game.

  • Click on the ‘NFL’ section
  • Click on the NFL markets and pick your bet
  • Select your desired stake and place your NFL bet

Terms And Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • Only applicable on first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

Why Join Bovada For NFL Conference Championship Betting?

When opening an account with Bovada this will not only unlock their 75% deposit bonus we’ve already mentioned, but it will also give NFL bettors a wide selection on markets and odds for all the weekly matches.

Bovada are also a trusted and fully regulated offshore US sportsbook – which means they don’t have to comply with the individual state laws on betting and gambling.

In short – you can use Bovada to bet in ANY US STATE.

Bovada accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto – so, depending on your currency preferences they will have you covered.

With a simple joining process too, that involved NO KYC checks – then getting a Bovada account set up in time for Sunday’s 49ers vs Lions NFL Championship round game is quick and easy.

Moneyline Betting Odds

  • San Francisco 49ers -360
  • Detroit Lions +280

Why Bet With Bovada:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • $750 free bet with 75% deposit bonus
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
$750 Bonus for 49ers vs Lions T&Cs apply, 18+

T&Cs apply, 18+

 Claim Here
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn12
NFL

LATEST NFL: Kadarius Toney Ruled Out Of AFC Championship Game (Hip/Personal)

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 27 2024
USATSI 22355311 168397130 lowres
NFL
Bovada California Sports Betting Offer For 49ers vs Lions: $750 Free Bets
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 27 2024

This Bovada California sports betting offer will get new players up to $750 in free bets for Sunday’s AFC Championship game as the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions go…

rsz 19339394080
NFL
NFL: Joe Flacco Says Damar Hamlin Should Win Comeback Player Of The Year Award
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 27 2024

The NFL released the finalists for the end-of-season awards earlier this week, including the lists for honors such as MVP, Rookie of the Year, and Defensive Player of the Year….

USATSI 21770844 168397130 lowres
NFL
Kyle Shanahan Net Worth, Career Earnings, Salary and Honors of San Francisco 49ers Head Coach
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 27 2024
deseret.brightspotcdn
NFL
NFL: Andy Reid Has Reach Conference Championship In 44% Of His Head Coaching Career
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 27 2024
USATSI 22287267 168397130 lowres
NFL
How To Bet On NFL Conference Championships In New Hampshire
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 27 2024
Dan Campbell Net Worth
NFL
Dan Campbell Net Worth, Salary and Career Earnings: Former Player-Turned Lions Head Coach
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 27 2024
Arrow to top