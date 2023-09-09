NFL

Bovada Bonus For NFL Sunday Week 1 | Claim $750 In Free Bets Today

Author image
Andy Newton
Sports Editor
5 min read
Chargers vs Dolphins Picks
Chargers vs Dolphins Picks

Claim the Bovada bonus for NFL Sunday week 1 that will see secure up to $750 in free bets that you could use on today’s football action.

Plus, there’s more – it also doesn’t matter where you live in the US as Bovada will allow players to bet on NFL in ANY US State, regardless if it’s a banned betting area or not.

Bovada Bonus For NFL Sunday Week 1 | Claim $750 In Free Bets (75% Deposit Bonus)

If you’ve yet to open an account with Bovada – what are you waiting for?

As you can claim a 75% first deposit bonus all the way up to $750 ready for the upcoming week 1 NFL action which continues this Sunday with 14 more matches.

That gives players a chance to claim a total of $750 in free bets for the new NFL season.

  1. Click to register with Bovada
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in NFL free bets
Claim $750 Bovada NFL Free Bet

Why Sign-up With Bovada For NFL Betting?

Bovada is certainly one of the ‘go-to’ offshore sportsbooks for NFL bettors – having built up a tall reputation in the USA as one of the best American Football betting site.

They have the key NFL markets, so finding your preferred bets is super-simple plus you can wager with Bovada from ANY state in the US.

Bovada also has one of the leading welcome bonus of 75% in place – with a maximum of $750 in free bets to claim. Meaning if you want to max-out and get the full $750 in free bets, then just deposit the full $1000.

There are also many Bovada NFL existing customer offers to look out for that will keep you claiming the best NFL offers long after you’ve opened your account.

Including getting rewarded the more time you bet, and you can also cash-in if you refer any friends.

How To Bet On The NFL With Bovada

Once you’ve opened an account with Bovada, just follow these steps to find their NFL markets.

  • Head to the American Football section
  • Click on NFL
  • Find the NFL market or match you want to bet on
  • Click on the selection (odds)
  • Place your NFL bet with Bovada
  • Sit back and enjoy the action

NFL Betting Options in US with Bovada

At Bovada there’s are a huge choice of more detailed bets too at Bovada, so once you get your feet under the NFL betting table there’s so much more to hunt down.

Player prop bets are focused on individual player performances and statistical milestones in each game. For example, how many touchdowns a certain player will score, how many tackles a defensive player will make or how many receiving yards a player will record.

Game props are centred more around game markers such as what time will the first score be made, how many total touchdowns will be made, who will be the first half winner etc.

Same game parlays are also a very popular option which is when you combine multiple bets in order to increase your odds.

If you prefer – you might want to combine the game winner, with the total number of points, the first touchdown scorer and whether the third quarter will be the highest scoring quarter for example. A bet such as this would bring bigger odds, but of course all factors need to be right for the bet to land.

The Futures markets are also a popular option, if you’d like to make season long predictions rather than match-by-match ones. Futures markets include who will win each division, exact division positions, final two teams and of course pick the Super Bowl outright winners.

Pluses To Bet With Bovada

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Top $750 welcome offer
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • Existing customer offers
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
  • Bet with crypto
NFL Week One Schedule

  • 20:20 Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs Thurs 7th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 San Francisco 49ers @ Pittsburgh Steelers Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Arizona Cardinals @ Washington Commanders Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Tennessee Titans @ New Orleans Saints Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Minnesota Vikings Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 16:25 Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 16:25 Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 16:25 Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 16:25 Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 16:25 Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 20:20 Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 20:15 Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets Mon 11th Sep 2023

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
Author Image

Andy Newton

