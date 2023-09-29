Boxing News

Bovada Bonus Code 2023: $750 In FREE BETS For Boxing

Jared Anderson Boxing

There’s a Bovada bonus code 2023 this year that will give a ‘knockout’ $750 in FREE BETS for boxing fans. Just open an account and take advantage of their 75% deposit bonus to get your hands on this offer.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Bovada Bonus Code 2023: $750 In FREE BETS For Boxing (75% Deposit Bonus)

If you enjoy betting on boxing in the US, then look no further than the trusted Bovada sportsbook that not only have competitive odds for all the big bouts on the horizon, but there’s also many ‘knockout’ free bets for boxing fans to claim.

Just take advantage of the Bovada bonus code – BTCSWB750 – on sign-up and this will unlock their 75% deposit bonus, where there is up to £750 in boxing free bets to claim with one of the best US offshore sportsbooks.

To get the full $750 in free bets, you will need to deposit $1000, but if you can’t outlay that much to start, this is fine too – the 75% offer is still in place.

So, jump into the ring with one of the best offshore US sportsbooks and you can tap into top boxing odds, existing customer offers and also use the Bovada sportsbook to bet in ANY US STATE.

How To Claim Your Bovada Sportsbook Offer

  1. Click to register with Bovada Sportsbook
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in boxing free bets
Terms And Conditions:

  • 100% bonus can be claimed
  • Maximum bonus is $500

Why Use Bovada Bonus Code For Boxing Free Bets?

Bovada are one of the most popular sportsbooks in America – with customers from all over the US using them to place bets.

They allow for effortless boxing betting in ANY US state, meaning those who reside in a region where online sports betting is still restricted – like Texas or California – can still get their bets on.

Along with an easy joining process with no ‘Know Your Customer’ checks, exclusive markets and boxing odds, as well as an extensive coverage for all the big bouts – then it’s easy to see why the Bovada sportsbook is one of the go-to places for boxing betting fans.

Why Bet With Bovada For Boxing?

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • 75% deposit bonus
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
Arrow to top