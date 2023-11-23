The Bovada Black Friday sports betting bonus, for new bettors who join ahead of this week’s big offer day, will see them get up to $750 worth of free bets to use on any sporting event on their site.
Bovada Black Friday Sports Betting Bonus — 75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750
Those yet to register with Bovada can claim a 75% first deposit bonus all the way up to $750 ready for the big Black Friday action this week.
How To Claim Black Friday Sports Betting Bonus
- Click to register with Bovada
- Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
- Receive $750 in free bets
Terms And Conditions:
- Minimum $20 deposit required
- Only applicable on first deposit
- Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit
Why You Should Join Bovada For Black Friday Betting
Bovada is home to thousands of odds on a whole host of sports, but for those looking to bet on this week and claim a top Black Friday betting offer. They’ve got all the main US sports covered – including NFL, NBA, UFC and MLB – plus there are many top existing customer offers to look out for long after joining.
You don’t have to deposit the full $1000. Here are some deposit examples:
- Deposit $1000 – Get $750 free bet
- Deposit $400 – Get $300 free bet
- Deposit $200 – Get $150 free bet
- Deposit $100 – Get $75 free bet
Bet In ANY US State With Bovada
With the Bovada betting site situated offshore they don’t have to follow any set state rules on gambling. Meaning if you live in a current banned betting region like Florida, Texas and California you can safely and securely place bets with Bovada.
Why Bet With Bovada?
- Better odds and more player props markets
- Age restriction: 18 years old
- Ongoing existing customer offers
- Bet in ANY US State
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- No taxes on winnings
- Bet with crypto
