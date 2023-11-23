The Bovada Black Friday sports betting bonus, for new bettors who join ahead of this week’s big offer day, will see them get up to $750 worth of free bets to use on any sporting event on their site.



Bovada Black Friday Sports Betting Bonus — 75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750

Those yet to register with Bovada can claim a 75% first deposit bonus all the way up to $750 ready for the big Black Friday action this week.

How To Claim Black Friday Sports Betting Bonus



Click to register with Bovada Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus Receive $750 in free bets

Terms And Conditions:

Minimum $20 deposit required

Only applicable on first deposit

Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

Why You Should Join Bovada For Black Friday Betting



Bovada is home to thousands of odds on a whole host of sports, but for those looking to bet on this week and claim a top Black Friday betting offer. They’ve got all the main US sports covered – including NFL, NBA, UFC and MLB – plus there are many top existing customer offers to look out for long after joining.

You don’t have to deposit the full $1000. Here are some deposit examples:

Deposit $1000 – Get $750 free bet

Deposit $400 – Get $300 free bet

Deposit $200 – Get $150 free bet

Deposit $100 – Get $75 free bet

Bet In ANY US State With Bovada

With the Bovada betting site situated offshore they don’t have to follow any set state rules on gambling. Meaning if you live in a current banned betting region like Florida, Texas and California you can safely and securely place bets with Bovada.

Why Bet With Bovada?

Better odds and more player props markets

Age restriction: 18 years old

Ongoing existing customer offers

Bet in ANY US State

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto