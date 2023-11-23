Betting

Bovada Black Friday Sports Betting Bonus: $750 Free Bet with 75% Welcome Bonus

Andy Newton
The Bovada Black Friday sports betting bonus, for new bettors who join ahead of this week’s big offer day, will see them get up to $750 worth of free bets to use on any sporting event on their site.

$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Bovada Black Friday Sports Betting Bonus — 75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750

Those yet to register with Bovada can claim a 75% first deposit bonus all the way up to $750 ready for the big Black Friday action this week.

How To Claim Black Friday Sports Betting Bonus

  1. Click to register with Bovada
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in free bets

Terms And Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • Only applicable on first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

Why You Should Join Bovada For Black Friday Betting

Bovada is home to thousands of odds on a whole host of sports, but for those looking to bet on this week and claim a top Black Friday betting offer. They’ve got all the main US sports covered – including NFL, NBA, UFC and MLB – plus there are many top existing customer offers to look out for long after joining.

You don’t have to deposit the full $1000. Here are some deposit examples:

  • Deposit $1000 – Get $750 free bet
  • Deposit $400 – Get $300 free bet
  • Deposit $200 – Get $150 free bet
  • Deposit $100 – Get $75 free bet

Bet In ANY US State With Bovada

With the Bovada betting site situated offshore they don’t have to follow any set state rules on gambling. Meaning if you live in a current banned betting region like Florida, Texas and California you can safely and securely place bets with Bovada.

Why Bet With Bovada?

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • Ongoing existing customer offers
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
Arrow to top