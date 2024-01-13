American Football

Bovada Betting Offer For NFL Wildcard Weekend – Including $750 In Free Bets

Olly Taliku
The Bovada NFL betting offer for the Wildcard Playoff weekend can earn new players up to $750 in free bets, so get in on the action this week as Bovada let’s users place football bets in ANY US State.

Bovada NFL Betting Offer For NFL Wildcard Round: $750 Free Bets For The Playoffs

The Bovada NFL betting offer for the NFL playoffs Wildcard Round will get new players up to $750 in free bets that they could use on any one of the big games coming up this weekend.

Plus, being based offshore, Bovada don’t have to follow the US state rules that sees some regions will prohibited from betting.

How To Claim Your Free Bets With Bovada For NFL Wildcard Round

  1. Join Bovada Here
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in free bets for NFL Wildcard Round
Claim $750 Bovada NFL Wildcard Round Free Bet

Bovada NFL Betting Offer: 75% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Free Bet)

See below how to place your first bet on this weekend’s NFL action with Bovada, including any one of the Wildcard weekend matches coming up.

  • Click on the ‘NFL’ section
  • Click on the NFL Wildcard round markets and pick your bet
  • Select your desired stake and place your NFL bet

Terms And Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • Only applicable on first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

Here Are Some Bovada Deposit Bonus Examples

  • Deposit $1000 – Get $750 free bet
  • Deposit $500- Get $375 free bet
  • Deposit $100 – Get $75 free bet

Why Join Bovada For NFL Wildcard Weekend Betting?

Bovada are one of the leading offshore US sportsbook around and the main advantage of using them to bet on the NFL, is that they don’t have to follow the individual state rules in place in some parts of America.

Meaning, you can bet on ANY NFL Wildcard game in ANY US STATE.

Bovada also has many safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto, plus quick joining process that requires NO KYC CHECKS, so creating an account ready for the NFL Sunday games won’t take long.

Why Bet With Bovada:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • $750 free bet with 75% deposit bonus
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Olly Taliku

