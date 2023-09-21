NFL

Bovada 49ers vs Giants Betting Offer: $750 Thursday Night Football Free Bet

Author image
Andy Newton
Sports Editor
3 min read
Brock Purdy 49ers pic
Brock Purdy 49ers pic

Join Bovada today for their 49ers vs Giants betting offer that will land you up to $750 in free bets for tonight’s Thursday night football action. You can also use the Bovada US sportsbook to bet in ANY US State.

Bovada 49ers vs Giants Betting Offer — 75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750

When joining Bovada you can claim a 75% first deposit bonus up to $750 ready for the upcoming week 3 NFL games, which get going with the San Francisco 49ers vs New York Giants today.

How To Claim Your 49ers vs Giants Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with Bovada
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in 49ers vs Giants free bets
Claim $750 Bovada 49ers vs Giants Free Bet

RELATED: NFL Week 3 Schedule 2023/24: Head-To-Head Stats, Betting Trends & Moneyline Odds

Bovada NFL 49ers vs Giants Betting Offer: 75% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Free Bet)

Here’s how to place your first bet ahead of the upcoming Week 3 NFL action with Bovada, including tonight’s 49ers vs Giants Thursday night football match.

  • Find the ‘NFL’ section
  • Click on the NFL markets and choose your bet
  • Select your stake and place it

Terms And Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • Only applicable on first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

Why Join Bovada For 49ers vs Giants NFL Betting?

The Bovada US sportsbook is home to thousands of NFL betting odds on a whole host of sports, but for those looking to place bets on the NFL will not be disappointed as there is the chance to place a wager on the moneyline, point spread, total points and many more including player props from ANY state in the US.

Bovada are one of the most trusted sites for betting on NFL, Bovada has established itself as a leading online sportsbooks ahead of the new season, which is now in full swing.

They are available to residents in the US from any state, Bovada accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto.

As well as top NFL odds, bonuses, and a wide variety of markets, there are a number of reasons why NFL fans in the US should sign up for an Bovada account ahead of tonight’s Thursday night football between the 49ers and Giants.

The Giants and 49ers Are Tied With 21 Wins Each

Tonight’s clash will be the 43rd time the sides have played and it currently stands at 21 wins each, so who will take the lead this evening?

The 49ers are the new Super Bowl LVIII betting favorites after two opening week wins and will be the big fancies to get another victory tonight over the Giants.

However, New York fan will gain some hope from knowing they’ve won 3 of their last 4 away games at the 49ers – can the Giants cause the upset?

Bet Money Line Play

New York Giants

 +460 bovada

San Francisco 49ers

 -600 bovada

Why Bet With Bovada:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • $750 free bet with 75% deposit bonus
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
RELATED: NFL Week 3 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels

Andy Newton

Andy Newton
Andy Newton
