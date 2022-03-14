Bournemouth vs Reading live stream: How to watch Championship for free

This week in the EFL Championship, Bournemouth will welcome Reading at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday night.
Bournemouth vs Reading preview
Following their 2-0 Championship victory over Derby County, Bournemouth are looking to win again.
Bournemouth had 47 % possession and 14 shots on goal, eight of which were on target, in the game. Dominic Solanke (45′) and Jamal Lowe (90′) each scored for Bournemouth. Derby County, on the other hand, had 8 shots on goal, three of which were on goal.
Bournemouth hasn’t been great at shutting down their opponents recently, but they’ve also done well enough to score goals. Bournemouth’s previous six games reveal that they have had their goal breached in five of them, while also scoring in six of them. It’ll be fascinating to see if that pattern can be maintained in this game.
Reading and their traveling supporters will be aiming for a better result in this game after a loss in their previous game against Nottingham Forest in Championship action.
Reading had 39% possession and seven shots on goal, three of which were on target. Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, had ten shots on goal, five of which were on target. Nottingham Forest’s goals came from Keinan Davis (1′, 62′), Ryan Yates (75′), and Sam Surridge (80′).
Reading has been scored against in five of their previous six matches, with opposition teams scoring a total of 12 goals. Reading, on the other hand, has a lot of opportunities for improvement.
Bournemouth vs Reading team news
Bournemouth team news
Leif Davis was hurt in the weekend’s encounter against Derby County and is expected to miss Tuesday’s match as a result. Kieffer Moore, Robert Brady, and Junior Stanislas have all been injured, and David Brooks is still out due to cancer.
Bournemouth predicted line-up
Travers; Stacey, Phillips, Kelly, Zemura; Lerma, Cook, Cantwell; Christie, Solanke, Anthony
Reading team news
Alen Halilovic, Femi Azeez, Felipe Araruna, and Dejan Tetek are all slated to miss this week’s match against Bournemouth due to injuries.
Reading predicted lineup
Nyland; Yiadom, Morrison, Dann, McIntyre; Drinkwater, Rinomhota; Ince, Ejaria, Hoilett; Joao
