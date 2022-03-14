Bournemouth vs Reading live stream: How to watch Championship for free

This week in the EFL Championship, Bournemouth will welcome Reading at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday night.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Reading live stream for free

Sign up to bet365 by clicking here Create an account by filling in your details Make a deposit into your account and follow the Bournemouth vs Reading live stream

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March

Looking for a Bournemouth vs Reading live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Bournemouth vs Reading preview

Following their 2-0 Championship victory over Derby County, Bournemouth are looking to win again.

Bournemouth had 47 % possession and 14 shots on goal, eight of which were on target, in the game. Dominic Solanke (45′) and Jamal Lowe (90′) each scored for Bournemouth. Derby County, on the other hand, had 8 shots on goal, three of which were on goal.

Bournemouth hasn’t been great at shutting down their opponents recently, but they’ve also done well enough to score goals. Bournemouth’s previous six games reveal that they have had their goal breached in five of them, while also scoring in six of them. It’ll be fascinating to see if that pattern can be maintained in this game.

Reading and their traveling supporters will be aiming for a better result in this game after a loss in their previous game against Nottingham Forest in Championship action.

Reading had 39% possession and seven shots on goal, three of which were on target. Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, had ten shots on goal, five of which were on target. Nottingham Forest’s goals came from Keinan Davis (1′, 62′), Ryan Yates (75′), and Sam Surridge (80′).

Reading has been scored against in five of their previous six matches, with opposition teams scoring a total of 12 goals. Reading, on the other hand, has a lot of opportunities for improvement.

Watch live sport with bet365 Watch live stream Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bournemouth vs Reading team news

Bournemouth team news

Leif Davis was hurt in the weekend’s encounter against Derby County and is expected to miss Tuesday’s match as a result. Kieffer Moore, Robert Brady, and Junior Stanislas have all been injured, and David Brooks is still out due to cancer.

Bournemouth predicted line-up

Travers; Stacey, Phillips, Kelly, Zemura; Lerma, Cook, Cantwell; Christie, Solanke, Anthony

Reading team news

Alen Halilovic, Femi Azeez, Felipe Araruna, and Dejan Tetek are all slated to miss this week’s match against Bournemouth due to injuries.

Reading predicted lineup

Nyland; Yiadom, Morrison, Dann, McIntyre; Drinkwater, Rinomhota; Ince, Ejaria, Hoilett; Joao

Bournemouth vs Reading free bets