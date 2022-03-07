Bournemouth vs Peterborough United top five betting offers and free bets for Championship match

On Tuesday evening, Bournemouth will welcome Peterborough United to the Vitality Stadium, knowing that a win will put them back into the automatic promotion places. However, against opponents who are eight points from safety at the basement of the Championship rankings, Scott Parker will seek all three points.

Best Bournemouth vs Peterborough United free bets and betting offers

Looking for a Bournemouth vs Peterborough United free bet? Check out the top five betting offers for the Championship game and claim them below.

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Bournemouth vs Peterborough United odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Bournemouth 3/10 Draw 17/4 Peterborough 11/1

How to claim a Bournemouth vs Peterborough United free bet

Claiming the Bournemouth vs Peterborough United free bet at bet365 is simple. Just follow the simple steps below and bet on the action at Vitality Stadium for free.

Click this link to go to bet365 Sign up for a new betting account, filling in your basic details: name, age, address, etc. Deposit £10 into your account Place a £10 qualifying bet on any sports market Once your qualifying bet settles, bet365 will deposit £50 in free bet credits into your account

How to use your Bournemouth vs Peterborough United free bets

Claiming and using your free bets at bet365 is simple. All you need to do is register an account, make a small deposit, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market.

So long as you’ve bet £10 on a sports outcome, win or lose, the moment the bet settles, you will be awarded £50 in bet credits which you are then free to use on the Championship clash between Bournemouth vs Peterborough United.

You can also use the free bets on any of the great markets available at bet365. The site has markets open for hundreds of sporting events every day, including football, Six Nations rugby, and horse racing such as Cheltenham, etc.

Bournemouth vs Peterborough United betting tips and prediction

This will be the sides’ second encounter this season, after an uninspiring goalless draw in the opposite fixture in September. Last Saturday, Bournemouth lost 2-1 to Preston North End after failing to defend a one-goal advantage.

The Cherries had been on a three-game winning streak prior to that, scoring seven goals while conceding three. Bournemouth dropped to third place in the EFL Championship table after the defeat, with 61 points from 32 games.

Meanwhile, Peterborough United was defeated 3-0 by Huddersfield Town, leaving them empty-handed for the second time this season.

They have now lost each of their last five games in all competitions, with only one draw in their last seven games. With just 21 points from 34 games, Peterborough United is glued to the bottom of the league table, eight points below Reading in the race for survival.

While Peterborough will be looking to end their winless streak, they will be up against a Bournemouth side that has had a strong start to the season. Given the disparity in form between the two teams, we’re picking the Cherries to win by a comfortable margin.

Bournemouth vs Peterborough United betting tips: Bournemouth to win @ 3/10 with bet365