Bournemouth vs Peterborough United live stream: How to watch Championship for free

The EFL Championship will kick off again on Tuesday with a match between Bournemouth and Peterborough United at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth vs Peterborough United preview

Bournemouth will be looking for a better result after losing 2-1 to Preston North End in the Championship.

Bournemouth had 60% possession and eight shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the encounter. Jamal Lowe scored for Bournemouth. Preston North End had 13 shots on goal, five of which were successful. Preston North End scored goals through Cameron Archer (54′) and Emil Riis Jakobsen (89′).

Bournemouth hasn’t conceded in far too many of their recent games. Bournemouth’s defense has been breached in five of their last six games, resulting in six goals being conceded. Aside from historical results, it’ll be interesting to observe if the tendency continues in this match.

Peterborough United and their supporters will be hoping for a better result this time after losing their previous game in Championship play against Huddersfield Town.

Peterborough United had 41% possession and had 10 shots on goal, one of which was on target. Huddersfield Town had 16 shots on goal, seven of which were on target. Huddersfield Town scored with Danel Sinani (3′) and Tom Lees (7′, 72′).

In recent games featuring Peterborough United, there has been a trend of at least one side keeping a clean sheet. It has happened five times in their last six meetings, according to a review of their calendars. During those encounters, both teams have scored 11 goals, with Peterborough United scoring one.

Bournemouth vs Peterborough United team news

Bournemouth team news

Injuries have kept Kieffer Moore, Robert Brady, Junior Stanislas, and Jaidon Anthony out of the lineup. After being diagnosed with cancer, David Brooks has been ruled out.

Bournemouth predicted line-up

Travers; Laird, Phillips, Kelly, Zemura; Cantwell, Cook, Billing; Lowe, Solanke, Christie

Peterborough team news

Joel Randall, Dan Butler, and Jack Taylor, who are all recovering from injuries, will not play for the visitors.

Peterborough predicted lineup

Benda; Edwards, Beevers, Knight; Ward, Fuchs, Norburn, Coulson; Szmodics; Clarke-Harris, Marriott

