Bournemouth vs Peterborough United live stream: How to watch Championship for free

The EFL Championship will kick off again on Tuesday with a match between Bournemouth and Peterborough United at the Vitality Stadium.
How to watch Bournemouth vs Peterborough United live stream for free
- Sign up to bet365 by clicking here
- Create an account by filling in your details
- Make a deposit into your account and follow the Bournemouth vs Peterborough United live stream
Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March
Looking for a Bournemouth vs Peterborough United live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers
- Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
- Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet
- Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
- QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins
- Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins
Bournemouth vs Peterborough United preview
Bournemouth will be looking for a better result after losing 2-1 to Preston North End in the Championship.
Bournemouth had 60% possession and eight shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the encounter. Jamal Lowe scored for Bournemouth. Preston North End had 13 shots on goal, five of which were successful. Preston North End scored goals through Cameron Archer (54′) and Emil Riis Jakobsen (89′).
Bournemouth hasn’t conceded in far too many of their recent games. Bournemouth’s defense has been breached in five of their last six games, resulting in six goals being conceded. Aside from historical results, it’ll be interesting to observe if the tendency continues in this match.
Peterborough United and their supporters will be hoping for a better result this time after losing their previous game in Championship play against Huddersfield Town.
Peterborough United had 41% possession and had 10 shots on goal, one of which was on target. Huddersfield Town had 16 shots on goal, seven of which were on target. Huddersfield Town scored with Danel Sinani (3′) and Tom Lees (7′, 72′).
In recent games featuring Peterborough United, there has been a trend of at least one side keeping a clean sheet. It has happened five times in their last six meetings, according to a review of their calendars. During those encounters, both teams have scored 11 goals, with Peterborough United scoring one.
- Check for the latest betting offers for Bournemouth vs Peterborough.
Watch live sport with bet365
Bournemouth vs Peterborough United team news
Bournemouth team news
Injuries have kept Kieffer Moore, Robert Brady, Junior Stanislas, and Jaidon Anthony out of the lineup. After being diagnosed with cancer, David Brooks has been ruled out.
Bournemouth predicted line-up
Travers; Laird, Phillips, Kelly, Zemura; Cantwell, Cook, Billing; Lowe, Solanke, Christie
Peterborough team news
Joel Randall, Dan Butler, and Jack Taylor, who are all recovering from injuries, will not play for the visitors.
Peterborough predicted lineup
Benda; Edwards, Beevers, Knight; Ward, Fuchs, Norburn, Coulson; Szmodics; Clarke-Harris, Marriott
Bournemouth vs Peterborough United free bets
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins