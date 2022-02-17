Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

BOURNEMOUTH have the chance to increase the gap to their automatic promotion rivals when they host playoff-chasing Nottingham Forest in a crunch Championship clash on Friday night.

Match Info

Date: Friday, February 18th

Kick-Off: 19:45 GMT, Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest prediction

Since their shock FA Cup defeat at the hands of minnows Boreham Wood, Bournemouth have responded with important victories over Birmingham City and Blackpool respectively. The FA Cup has been the scene of epic wins over Arsenal and holder Leicester for Nottingham Forest this season but this Championship clash holds equal importance.

Bournemouth dropped out of the Premier League two seasons ago, whereas Forest have now been without top flight football since 1999. The Cherries are looking the stronger in the race back to the top division and a win here would see them close the gap to Championship leaders Fulham to just three points.

Forest are currently outside the playoff places but three points on Friday night would see them leapfrog Middlesbrough, although Steve Cooper’s side will have played more games than their rivals. Forest have the fourth best away record in the division with seven wins from their 15 games and should have enough to claim a draw here.

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest prediction: Bournemouth 2 Nottingham Forest 2 @ 13/1 with BETUK

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest betting tips

With both clubs in good form, this match should prove to be a high-quality encounter under the floodlights. Although victory could act as the catalyst for even greater things to come, there is also value in a share of the spoils for these two teams, more so for Bournemouth, and we can see a competitive draw being played out.

Both teams have been in decent goalscoring form, with Forest having scored 12 goals in their last five games and Bournemouth netting six times in their last three Championship matches. Dominic Solanke is in the midst of his most productive goalscoring season and will be hopefully of adding to his tally of 19 strikes thus far. He can be backed to open the scoring at 18/5 with BETUK.

Lewis Grabban has bagged 13 for Forest including the crucial winner over Arsenal in the FA Cup but he suffered an ankle sprain in the 2-1 defeat at Cardiff City last month which saw him leave the ground in a protective boot. It is expected to keep him out of action for two months, putting an anticipated return at around the end of March.

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest prediction: Draw and both teams to score @ 10/3 with BETUK

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest odds

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest match odds

Bournemouth @ 22/25 with BETUK

Draw @ 5/2 with BETUK

Nottingham Forest @ 16/5 with BETUK

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Total Goals Odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 19/20 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 4/5 with bet365

