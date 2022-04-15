Bournemouth vs Middlesbrough Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Bournemouth will be hoping to close the gap with the league leaders with a home win over Middlesbrough in the championship this week.

Bournemouth vs Middlesbrough Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Bournemouth 1/1 Middlesbrough 3/1 Draw 23/10

Bournemouth vs Middlesbrough Predictions

The Cherries are currently second in the league table, 10 points behind leaders Fulham. They are unbeaten in five of their last six league matches.

This is a golden opportunity for them to reduce the deficit with a home win against a struggling Middlesbrough side.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough are 8th in the league table and they are coming into this contest on the back of two consecutive league defeats. The home fans will be expecting a positive result here.

Bournemouth vs Middlesbrough prediction: Bournemouth 1-0 Middlesbrough @ 36/5 with Bet Storm

Bournemouth vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Bournemouth have won their last four home matches against Middlesbrough in all competitions and they have scored at least three goals in each of those matches.

The home side will be fairly confident of getting a win here and it remains to be seen whether the away side can step up and pull off an upset here.

The visitors have kept a clean sheet in their last three away matches in the Championship and they will be hoping to produce another shutout here.

Bournemouth vs Middlesbrough betting tip: Under 2.5 goals @ 16/9 with Bet Storm

How to Bournemouth vs Middlesbrough Live Stream

You can watch the Bournemouth vs Middlesbrough game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV, or BBC.

When is Bournemouth vs Middlesbrough?

The Championship clash between Bournemouth vs Middlesbrough will be played on the 15th of April at the Vitality Stadium.

What time does Bournemouth vs Middlesbrough Kick-Off?

The Championship clash between Bournemouth vs Middlesbrough kicks off at 15:00 pm BST.

Bournemouth vs Middlesbrough Team News and Predicted Line-Ups

Bournemouth Team News

Bournemouth will be without the services of Jordan Zemura, Junior Stanislas, and Kieffer Moore because of injuries.

David Brooks is sidelined for the home side as well.

Bournemouth Predicted Starting Line-Up

Travers; Smith, Phillips, Kelly, Brady; Billing, Cook, Lerma; Christie, Solanke, Anthony

Middlesbrough Team News

Meanwhile, the visitors will be without Dael Fry because of an injury.

Middlesbrough Predicted Starting Line-Up

Lumley; Dijksteel, Bamba, McNair; Tavernier, Crooks, Howson, Bola; McGree; Connolly, Balogun

Best Bournemouth vs Middlesbrough Free Bets