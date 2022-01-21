Bournemouth vs Hull City prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

On Saturday afternoon, Bournemouth visit Hull City in a bid to close the gap on Championship leaders Fulham.
The Cherries are second in the standings, five points behind the Cottagers, while the Tigers are 19th and have been boosted by the news of a takeover.
Match Info:
Kickoff: 15:00 UK/ 16:00 CET
Date: 22nd January 2022, Dean Court
Bournemouth vs Hull City Prediction
Bournemouth was defeated 3-2 by Luton Town last Saturday after overcoming a six-game losing streak with back-to-back victories. They were behind two goals in the first half, then equalized before losing to a Kal Naismith goal in the game.
With 49 points from 26 games, the Cherries are in second place in the rankings. They are five points behind Fulham at the top of the league, and a win this weekend will help them close the gap.
Last time, Hull City had beaten high-flying Blackburn Rovers by 2-0, with goals from George Honeyman and Tom Eaves in the first and second halves, respectively.
Bournemouth vs Hull City Prediction: Bournemouth 2-1 Hull City @ 4/7 with Bet365.
Bournemouth vs Hull City Betting Tips
Hull City is inching closer to the relegation zone in their first season back in the Championship.
Luton Town took all three points from the Cherries in their last meeting, with Naismith scoring the game-winning goal in the 97th minute to seal a 3-2 victory.
The Tigers were last seen in a 0-2 defeat against Stoke City at home. This was their third loss in a row.
They are 19th in the league, four points clear of relegation, with only a handful of points in their previous five league games.
Bournemouth vs Hull City Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 1/1.
Bournemouth vs Hull City Betting Odds
Match Winner
Bournemouth: 4/7 with bet365
Draw: 3/1 with bet365
Hull City: 5/1 with bet365
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 1/1
Under 2.5: 10/11
