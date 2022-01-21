Bournemouth vs Hull City prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

On Saturday afternoon, Bournemouth visit Hull City in a bid to close the gap on Championship leaders Fulham.

The Cherries are second in the standings, five points behind the Cottagers, while the Tigers are 19th and have been boosted by the news of a takeover.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 15:00 UK/ 16:00 CET

Date: 22nd January 2022, Dean Court

Sign up to bet365 to claim the great welcome offer and watch Bournemouth vs Hull City live.

Bournemouth vs Hull City Prediction

Bournemouth was defeated 3-2 by Luton Town last Saturday after overcoming a six-game losing streak with back-to-back victories. They were behind two goals in the first half, then equalized before losing to a Kal Naismith goal in the game.

With 49 points from 26 games, the Cherries are in second place in the rankings. They are five points behind Fulham at the top of the league, and a win this weekend will help them close the gap.

Last time, Hull City had beaten high-flying Blackburn Rovers by 2-0, with goals from George Honeyman and Tom Eaves in the first and second halves, respectively.

Bournemouth vs Hull City Prediction: Bournemouth 2-1 Hull City @ 4/7 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet with Bet365’s new customer offer and back our prediction.

Bournemouth vs Hull City Betting Tips

Hull City is inching closer to the relegation zone in their first season back in the Championship.

Luton Town took all three points from the Cherries in their last meeting, with Naismith scoring the game-winning goal in the 97th minute to seal a 3-2 victory.

The Tigers were last seen in a 0-2 defeat against Stoke City at home. This was their third loss in a row.

They are 19th in the league, four points clear of relegation, with only a handful of points in their previous five league games.

Bournemouth vs Hull City Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 1/1.

Bet on over 2.5 goals at 1/1 with Bet365.

Bournemouth vs Hull City Betting Odds

Match Winner

Bournemouth: 4/7 with bet365

Draw: 3/1 with bet365

Hull City: 5/1 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 1/1

Under 2.5: 10/11

Bournemouth vs Hull City Free Bet

Bet365 is offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet, and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer: